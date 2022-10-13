The Mohawk High girls soccer team went unanswered against South Side Beaver on Wednesday.
The Lady Warriors defeated South Side Beaver, 2-0, in WPIAL Section 3-1A action. Although Mohawk has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, the victory against the Lady Rams helped secure Mohawk home games in the playoffs.
Mohawk’s (6-2 section, 8-5 overall) Madisyn Cole and Alexa Kadilak both scored a goal before halftime. Amara Puglia and Elizabeth Whippo were credited assists for the Lady Warriors.
Mohawk’s goalkeeper, Abi Boehning, made eight saves in the game.
Cross Country
The New Castle, Mohawk, Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Neshannock and Mohawk cross country teams all placed in the Midwestern Athletic Conference championship race at Settler’s Cabin Park.
New Castle
The New Castle boys cross country team placed fourth overall. Lucas Bradley paced New Castle after placing sixth with a time of 17:26.
Nik Kladitis (18:17) was next at 13th place, Grissom Sager (18:48) placed 27th, Ben Bryson (19:04) grabbed 32nd and Andrew Kladitis (19:21) followed at 38th for the Red Hurricane.
The Lady ‘Canes placed eighth overall with Isabella Stillwagon leading after placing 26th at 23:17. Brooklyn Stillwagon (24:13) placed 35th, Keara Mangieri (24:27) grabbed 39th, Julia Bryson (25:43) finished 54th and Anna Reider (26:41) took 63rd for New Castle.
New Castle’s boys junior high team placed 11th overall with Kainen Lynch (12:43) leading at 31st place. Richie Kinney (13:22) took 47th, Brody Young (14:09) placed 65th, Aiden Mathews (14:12) was next at 67th and Damon Brown (14:14) followed at 68th for New Castle.
New Castle’s girls junior high squad placed ninth overall. Ashley Devincentis led the junior high team after placing 38th with a time of 15:18.
Angie Gallo (16:34) placed 47th, Frankie Roble (17:01) took 48th, Sophia Devivo (17:21) found 50th and Allyonna Jones (17:27) was next at 51st for New Castle’s junior high team.
Mohawk
The Lady Warriors placed fifth overall with Natalie Lape pacing the team after placing seventh at 20:40. Ellie Whippo (24:10) grabbed 33rd place, Lillian McClain (24:15) was next at 36th, Katelyn Stivers (24:21) finished in 38th and Lydia Fair (24:40) placed 42nd for Mohawk.
The Mohawk boys cross country team placed 10th overall. Jaxon Schoedel led the Warriors after placing eighth with a time of 17:45. Scott McConnell (17:45) took 31st, Nico Cascavilla placed 76th, Joe Whippo finished 78th and Mark McKinney was next at 80th for Mohawk.
Lape and Schoedel both received medals.
Mohawk’s boys junior high team took seventh overall while the girls team grabbed eighth.
Grayson Ponziani paced the boys junior high team with a time of 11:40 to place 10th. Seth Kaufman (12:43) finished at 30th place, Caden Delaney (12:46) took 34th, Andrew Lloyd (12:46) grabbed 35th and Jesse Mahosky (13:04) completed the race 41st.
Audrey Whippo led the girls junior high team after placing 32nd with a time of 15:10. Following Whippo was Margaret Clark (15:11), Kassandra McConnell (15:16), Reagan Young (15:46) and Addison Brenner (16:02) who all placed 33rd, 35th, 44th and 45th, respectively.
Laurel
The Lady Spartans took 15th place overall while the boys cross country team grabbed 17th.
Valerie Hauser led the girls team after placing 67th with a time of 27:02. Meghan Czerpak (30:03) posted 78th place, Elia McKnight (30:23) finished 81st, Nora Johns (35:04) was next at 94th and Sammie McKnight (35:04) grabbed 95th for the Lady Spartans.
Aiden Fuchs paced Laurel’s boys team at 99th place with a time of 24:29. Logan Parson (24:30), Christopher Johns (24:32), Justin Johns (24:33) and Jacob Gruber (24:33) placed 100th, 101st, 102nd and 103rd, respectively, for Laurel.
Laurel’s boys junior high team placed 13th overall. Daugherty Patrick led the Spartans with a time of 12:42 to place 29th. Aaron Mack (13:27) grabbed 51st, Raymond Kohnen (13:28) came in 52nd, James Desalvo (18:58) posted 86th and Jacob King (20:46) was next at 87th for the Spartans.
Neshannock
Neshannock’s boys squad took 18th place overall. Will Kinchloe cruised to 93rd place with a time of 24:29 to lead the Lancers.
Neshannock’s Xavier Mastropietro (25:42) and Thomas Conrad (25:57) placed 110th and 111th, respectively. Zach Thompson (26:27) was next at 115th and Joey Manckza (26:36) grabbed 116th for the Lancers.
Neshannock’s girls junior high runners took sixth overall. Jazelle Mozzocio placed fifth to lead the squad at 13:15. Adrienne Wilt (14:46) placed 21st, Chellsie Karns (14:52) grabbed 23rd, Isabella Neofotistos (16:26) finished at 46th and Ellia Fraschetti (21:18) was next at 60th for Neshannock.
Ellwood City
The Wolverines placed 11th overall. Bradley Custer paced the team after placing 40th at 19:23.
Drew Steffler (19:50) placed 47th, Kayden Schlichtkrull (21:09) took 65th, Lucas Bleakney (22:12) finished 75th and Hunter Rock (22:36) was next at 82nd for Ellwood City.
Incomplete
For varsity, Shenango’s girls and boys team, Ellwood City’s girls team and Union’s girls team did not place due to incomplete teams.
For junior high, Neshannock and Ellwood City’s boys teams and Laurel and Ellwood City’s girls teams did not place due to incomplete teams.
Volleyball
Union wins
The Lady Scots continued their winning ways after sweeping Aliquippa to remain undefeated 25-9, 25-17, 25-16.
Elise Booker led Union (8-0 section, 13-0 overall) with seven kills and 14 digs. Ella Casalandra supplied 14 assists and Nina DiNardo had seven of her own for the Lady Scots.
Kelly Cleaver provided seven kills and 11 digs for Union.
Union’s junior varsity team won in two games 25-8, 25-18. Olivia Benedict helped lead the junior varsity team with 11 kills, 14 digs and three aces while Ava Pezzuolo produced four kills and six digs.
