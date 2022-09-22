Madisyn Cole helped the Mohawk High girls soccer team cruise to a victory against Sewickley Academy on Wednesday.
Cole posted two goals before halftime to help lead Mohawk to a 2-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A victory over the Lady Panthers.
Alexa Kadilak was credited with both assists for the Lady Warriors. Mohawk’s Abi Boehning made 10 saves in the game.
Wilmington wins
The Lady Greyhounds didn’t see action but picked up a District 10, Region 1-1A win due to Kennedy Catholic forfeiting the game.
