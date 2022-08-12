The Wilmington High golf team placed third in the PIAA District 10 Region 2 opener on Friday.
Kaitlyn Hoover carded a 76 for the Greyhounds.
Wilmington had a total of 335 and trailed West Middlesex and Grove City, who had totals of 330 and 310, respectively, at Deer Creek Golf Course.
Wilmington’s Garrett Heller was behind Hoover with 79. Presley Deep shot a 89 while Alexandria Settle had 91.
Sam Mistretta contributed 116 in the exhibition scores to place third.
Ellwood City Lincoln defeats Union
Ellwood City’s varsity golf team picked up its first win of the season on Friday.
Ellwood City’s Colten Crizer carded a 43 to lead the Wolverines to a 223-259 WPIAL Section 5-2A victory over Union at the Delmar Golf Course.
“It’s the first match early in the year and we have some work to do,” Ellwood City coach Sam Barry said. “We have a young team and it’s all of them playing so we got some learning to do.”
Ellwood City’s Jordan Keller, Mitch Covert and Nathan Williams shot a 44 while Union’s Rocco Galmarini had 44 of his own. Maddy McCommons carded 48 for the Wolverines.
Union’s Zach Chornenky contributed 50 while Conner Eckert and Ian DiPietro had 52 and 55, respectively. The Scotties also had Nathan Chornenky shoot 58.
Union defeats
Wilmington
Union’s golf team narrowly defeated Wilmington on Thursday.
Rocco Galmarini and Connor Eckert both carded 42 to lead the Scotties to a 188-192 nonsection victory over Wilmington on the front nine of the Tanglewood Golf Course.
Union’s Zach Charnacky shot 51 while Jalen Peace had 53 on the par 36 course.
Kaitlyn Hoover led Wilmington with 41 while Garrett Heller and Presley Deep both shot 50.
Brett Dobson contributed 51 for the Greyhounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.