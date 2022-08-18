Keigan Hopper paced the Mohawk High boys golf team to a win Thursday.
Hopper carded a 35 to lift the Warriors to a 203-212 WPIAL Section 5-2A win over Ellwood City Lincoln on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Mason Hopper was next with a 36 for Mohawk (1-0 section, 1-0 overall). Josh Wilkins carded a 41, Jay Wrona posted a 45 and Kaden Young scored a 46.
Jordan Keller and Mitch Covert both shot a 40 to lead the Wolverines (1-1, 2-1). Colten Crizer carded a 42, while Nathan Williams and Carson Cappello each fired a 45.
New Castle prevails
The Red Hurricane knocked off Ambridge, 241-256, in a Section 5-3A match on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Phillip Laurenza and Josh Hoerner both shot a 42 for New Castle (1-0, 1-1). Vinny Micco was next with a 50, Dom Cade posted a 53 and Sean Carmichael added a 54.
Shenango knocks off Laurel
Ben Santangelo carded a 39 to lead the Wildcats to a 203-236 Section 5-2A win over Laurel on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
Joe Campoli posted a 40 for Shenango (1-1, 1-1), while Jake Natale and Zach Herb both shot a 41. Gavin Bruce was next with a 42.
Eli Bintrim notched one under the par to lead the Spartans (1-1, 2-1). Caleb Gilmore and Seth Smith delivered 43 and 49, respectively.
Laurel's Dillon Dugan was next with 53 and Johnny Andre posted 56.
