The Hopewell High baseball team had a huge first inning to help propel them to a victory against New Castle on Thursday.
The Vikings plated four runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 5-4 nonsection win over New Castle at Flaherty Field.
“It was a big win for us,” Hopewell coach Morgan Singletary said. “We’ve had not quite the season we were expecting to have this year. This is a good way to end the regular season going into playoffs. The first inning was good to see. We’ve had trouble in the middle of our lineup. With our 3 batter, Lucas (Arington), to come up and finding a way to get on and then letting it roll from there...we had a couple hits in a row, put something together and put up the four (runs) which is good for us.”
Hopewell (8-11 overall) outhit the Red Hurricane (4-10).
“The first inning, we had two immediate outs and they scored four with two outs. What hurts the most is you have a pop up and nobody gets to it. That hurts right there,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said of the loss. “If you take that out of the equation, they don’t score in the first inning so you eliminate those four runs. Either way, it was a great game against a really, really good team and it was fun. The kids stayed energized, a lot of hits today, pitching was really good and the fielding was really good overall. It was a really, really fun game to play and coach.”
New Castle’s Dominick Mrozek (2-4) pitched 6 2/3 innings and surrendered 11 hits, five runs — earned — and had two strikeouts.
“Mrozek played great,” Cook said. “It was one of his better outings of the year. I thought he was controlled. He was throwing strikes and his velocity was up there. His off-speed and his curveball looked great. I was very pleased with him today.”
New Castle’s Anthony Miller looked to respond in the bottom of the second and got home on an error by Hopewell’s catcher and make the score 4-1.
New Castle’s Dominic Fornataro was in scoring position, but was picked off at third base in the bottom of the second with two outs. Initially, the infield umpire called Fornataro safe, but the home plate umpire reversed the decision.
“Everyone gets heated right off the bat until you have time to go sit down and think about it,” Cook said of the overturned call. “Whether he was safe or out, that wasn’t my argument. My argument was the original call was safe and then being told we didn’t really see either way; we were obstructed...well then you leave it safe. If you call him out originally and you were obstructed, leave it out. Don’t overturn a call.
“That was my argument. But, listen, they’re humans and they’re both really good umpires. I hold no ill will or hold no grudges. Immediately, you’re over it.”
In the bottom of the third inning, Miller got home on another error and Fornataro plated a run for the ‘Canes to narrow Hopewell’s lead to 4-3.
“Miller’s Miller. He’s just a heads up player,” Cook said. “The bunt that he put down, knowing to push it past the pitcher, he knew where it was going with it to get a base hit. That last hit he had came off the bat and I thought it was gone. Fornataro has really come on strong lately. There’s so many things I could say about him as well. His baserunning is really good. His outfield performance, he covers so much ground to cover a fly ball.”
Hopewell’s Landon Fox hit a sacrifice fly to center field which allowed Lucas Arington to cross home plate in the top of the fifth inning. New Castle’s Dominic Cade plated the last run of the game in the bottom of the sixth.
“Cade’s been strong all year; putting the bat on the ball,” Cook said. “He plays a solid first base, picks everything over there, nothing gets by him and his batting was just great.”
New Castle placed a runner on second in the bottom of the seventh, but Hopewell’s Kingston Krotec managed to strike out the next two batters and secure the win.
John Vescio pitched 5 1/3 innings for Hopewell and gave up nine hits, four runs — two earned — and had seven strikeouts.
“Johnny pitched a really good game today,” Singletary said. “He’s been building all season. Building up to what he did today. He’s had a couple of good outings in a row. It’s coming at the right time.”
New Castle will host Ambridge in its final game of the season. The nonsection game will start at 4 p.m. on Friday.
“I’m sad. It wasn’t the best season statistically, but either way you spend so many months and so much time with these guys that they become part of you. We’re a family,” Cook said on the season ending. “Although they’re not going away and I’m not going away...I don’t know. It’s just one of those things to end a season. You don’t want it to end. The kids are passionate about the game.
“The thing that’s going to bother me the most are the seniors. I get choked up even talking about it now. I’ve been with these guys for four years. They’re a wonderful, wonderful group of kids. I feel so close to them and talk to them on a regular basis on the phone and obviously at practices and games. That’s a tough pill to swallow right there.”
