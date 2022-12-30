Wilmington High’s Kaitlyn Hoover turned in a strong season on the golf course this season.
Hoover competed in the District 10 Girls Class 2A Individual Tournament and finished 10th in the event. The event was held at Meadville Country Club.
Hoover, a junior, fired an 89-89—178. Her strong finish helped propel her to a spot on the District 10, Region 2-2A Boys First Team.
The Greyhounds’ Garrett Heller (senior) and Presley Deep (senior) were named to the second team.
DISTRICT 10, REGION 2-2A ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Jacob Wolak (Slippery Rock, 12), Tyler Hamilton (Grove City, 12), Ethan Cunningham (Grove City, 12), Kaitlyn Hoover (Wilmington, 11), Caden Bender (West Middlesex, 11), Trent Nemec (Grove City, 11).
SECOND TEAM
Bowen Briggs (West Middlesex, 11), Logan Goodrich (Grove City, 11), Conner Stover (West Middlesex, 12), John Partridge (West Middlesex, 10), Garrett Heller (Wilmington, 12), Presley Deep (Wilmington, 12).
Region champion: Grove City.
Region golfer of the year: Jacob Wolak (Slippery Rock).
