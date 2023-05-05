The WPIAL Section 1-3A battle between Shenango High and Mohawk had a big-fight feel right off the bat with Caden Butch, a junior at Mohawk, opening up the game with a rendition of the National Anthem on an electric guitar.
The back-and-forth battle finally ended with Shenango’s Grayson Hooks hitting a three-run home run before controversy ensued. After around 10 minutes, the call was made that Hooks passed a runner and the umpire ruled it as two runs and an out to give Shenango a lead in top of the 11th inning.
“They said that Grayson passed up Braeden D’Angelo here at third base,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly explained. “I don’t think he did, but that was their call. That’s on my guys. You can’t celebrate until the umpire (gives the call). The base umpire missed the call. It was clearly a home run; you could hear it. My guys were celebrating and two guys were celebrating and one guy passed the other. We’ll learn from that.”
Mohawk coach Nick Maiorano commented that it was the right call to make at the end of the day. Nevertheless, Hooks lifted Shenango to an 8-7 Section 1-3A away victory over the Warriors after 11 innings.
“I was pretty relieved. I got one early at the second at bat. I had a rough game. It’s been tough. I’ve been up and down all year, but it’s good to come clutch for your team in the late innings,” Hooks said. “It means a lot. We’ve had a couple of rough games with Neshannock, obviously, and Riverside. I think we have a chance no matter what. Never count us out.”
Mohawk (7-2 section, 11-3 overall) managed to outhit Shenango (5-4, 8-7), 12-9.
“One of the things that when there are heartbreaking (losses) like this, it’s easy to look at what didn’t happen to win the game,” Maiorano said. “We try to focus on a lot of the things that we did to put us in position to win that game. The plays at the plate, we saved two runs. Two great relay plays that saved runs to put us in position to even tie it in the sixth inning. We had chances; they had chances.”
Mohawk’s Vinny Pezzuolo started on the mound and pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, three runs — all earned — and had two walks and three strikeouts. Zach Herb started on the hill for Shenango and pitched 5 1/3 innings and relinquished five hits, two runs — all earned — and threw one walk and struckout 12 batters.
“Zach Herb is a phenomenal baseball player,” Maiorano said. “He really is. As a pitcher, he’s everything we expected. We wanted to come into it trying to eliminate something on him, but he had control of every pitch he threw. We were fortunate enough in the fourth and fifth innings to knock him out in the sixth just by pitch count. We weathered his storm, but he’s good.”
Shenango’s Braden Zeigler hit a fly ball to center field in the top of the third inning to bring home Hunter Lively. Hooks followed that up with a sacrifice fly to bring Zeigler home and give Shenango a 2-0 lead.
Pezzuolo responded in the bottom of the fourth inning after plating a run of his own to narrow Shenango’s lead to 2-1. Pezzuolo paced Mohawk with three RBIs.
Ethan Hare relieved Pezzuolo on the mound for 1 2/3 innings and in the top of the fifth inning he walked Hooks with a bases loaded situation to give Shenango a two-run lead.
Braeden D’Angelo looked to give the Wildcats some breathing room after he smacked one deep into right field to bring home three runs in the top of the sixth.
“It was a big hit from a big-time player,” Kelly said of D’Angelo’s three RBIs. “Braeden D’Angelo is a senior and he’s been doing that for me for three years now. He’s just a great player.”
The Warriors responded in the bottom of the sixth with AJ Verdi grounding out to bring home Jacob Werner. Maiorano praised Verdi for his defensive performance throughout the game as catcher.
“As far as defensive catchers go, he’s tops. He’s next level with what he can do,” Maiorano said of Verdi. “What AJ’s done for us and what he can do behind the plate is exceptional. His defensive ability behind the plate is second to none.”
Herb’s pitch count for Shenango was up and he was replaced by Zeigler, but Mohawk kept racking up runs in the sixth after Zeigler walked Aiden Bowser with bases loaded and then hit Jackson Chapman with a pitch.
“We were a little unfair to Braden Zeigler,” Kelly said. “He caught six inning and we put him in there. He just didn’t have his legs and that was obvious.”
Pezzuolo plated two more runs in the sixth to tie the game at six.
“Vinny, as a freshman, it’s not fair to say he’s not a freshman because I don’t want to take this away from him because what he’s doing as a freshman is phenomenal,” Maiorano said. “He’s mature beyond his years. There’s no doubt about it. He’s a baseball player through and through. He’s an outstanding baseball player and I’m just excited I have this year and three more years with him.”
Mohawk’s Bobby Fadden took over the hill for four innings and surrendered just two hits and had five strikeouts. Jacob Werner (3-2) relieved Fadden in the top of the 11th and allowed one hit, two runs — both earned — and had one walk and one strikeout.
After Hooks’ home run dispute was settled, Chapman would try to give Mohawk a chance to tie the game after reaching home base in the bottom of the 11th inning on an error. Shenango’s Joey Campoli struck out the next two batters to win the game for the Wildcats.
Campoli pitched the last three innings and gave up two hits, one run — unearned — and pitched two walks and two strikeouts.
“Joey Campoli, up at Neshannock, walked three or four guys,” Kelly said. “I told him at practice two days ago, ‘You’re a Campoli. I know your dad. I know your grandfather. Greatness is in your blood. The next time you get a chance to be great, you will,’ and he was tonight.”
Ellwood City Lincoln will host Shenango at 4 p.m. on Monday, while Mohawk will host Riverside at 4:30 p.m. in section action.
