The decision is confirmed for Marcus Hooker.
The fifth-year graduate safety at Ohio State entered the transfer portal last month. Friday, Hooker chose to continue his academic and football career at Youngstown State University.
A 2018 New Castle High School graduate, Hooker had the opportunity to contact other schools to transfer — or return to Ohio State, which is where he attended after graduating from New Castle.
A 6-foot, 185-pound safety, Hooker redshirted as a freshman then was a backup in the secondary in 2019 before splitting time as a starter in 2020. He played mostly on special teams last season.
Hooker was suspended in 2021 after being charged with driving while impaired in the offseason.
He was charged with DUI in June 2018 shortly after enrolling at Ohio State and was suspended for the season opener that year.
A three-star recruit out of high school, Hooker also showed interest in Buffalo, Kent State, Bowling Green and Cincinnati.
The Penguins, a Football Championship Subdivision member, open the season Sept. 3 when they host Duquesne at 2 p.m. Last year, Youngstown State finished 2-6 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and 3-7 overall.
Doug Phillips is entering his third season as the head coach at Youngstown State.
Current New Castle High senior, Michael Wells, is a Youngstown State University football recruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.