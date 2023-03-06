It’s one thing to read about history, but it’s an entirely different thing when you’re the one making the history.
For the Shenango High and Union girls basketball teams, history was made on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Both teams returned to Lawrence County with WPIAL gold for the first time in their programs’ history.
The Lady Wildcats defeated their section rival Freedom on Thursday in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at the Petersen Events Center, 44-34.
Has the realization of leading a team to WPIAL gold for the first time set in for Shenango (22-4 overall) coach Ricci LaRocco?
“Probably not,” LaRocco said. “As you open up the paper and you see the articles and Twitter...I’m still riding on cloud nine, that’s for sure.”
On Saturday, the Lady Scots entered the WPIAL Class 1A championship for their first time and walked out with gold after defeating their section rival, Aquinas Academy, for a third time this season, 52-35.
For Union (18-6) coach Rob Nogay, he says the realization has set in.
“It’s just an unbelievable feeling for the coaches and kids. Like I’ve said numerous times, they worked so hard to get to this point,” Nogay said. “It’s great to see it payoff for them. To see them hoist the gold medals and the trophy, I couldn’t be more excited for them.”
For their efforts, the Shenango and Union girls basketball teams are the Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
SHENANGO GOLD
For the six Shenango seniors on the roster, winning WPIAL gold on the hardwood was something they talked about since the ninth grade.
Kylee Rubin, a senior, paced the Lady ‘Cats with 17 points, three steals and five blocks.
“I think it’s setting in with all of the support we’ve gotten,” Rubin said on the victory. “To do it with your best friends is just amazing. These are my best friends. We’ve been playing sports together since we were in the third grade. There’s nobody else I’d rather do it with. They’re family.”
Shenango trailed Freedom by one point for the first, second and third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Freedom’s Julia Mohrbacher fouled out and things started to turn around for Shenango.
“That was huge part of the game, but we felt as the game went on we were wearing her down. I think a couple of times she actually even called a timeout herself. She was just exhausted. I thought our pressure would do that more and more as the game went on,” LaRocco said. “In the second half, we made a conscious effort to get the ball to Kylee. I thought we should have gave it to her a lot more in the first half. I thought she was there. I think we were still a little bit nervous; we were a little panicky with the basketball. Once we settled down and started getting it to Ky, then great things happened which was Mohrbacher fouling out. Kylee’s no joke down there, she had to defend her and she ended up fouling her out.”
Rubin thought the fourth quarter was when the game started to shift in Shenango’s favor.
“I would say the highlight (of the game) was probably just the fourth quarter in general. That’s when we came alive and we realized it’s now or never. This was our last opportunity so we just gave it our all and came alive in the fourth quarter,” she said. “I think (Mohrbacher) started picking up fouls and we knew to just keep coming at her and get more fouls on her because she is their best player. Overall, it was just us getting out of our own heads, relaxing and just playing our game.”
LaRocco talked about Rubin being a benefactor in the game.
“(Kylee) and I talked before the game that I didn’t think they had an answer for her. As the game went on, that proved to be true,” LaRocco said. “I told her, ‘Just be aggressive. When you get the ball, don’t bail them out.’ Nothing Kylee does will surprise me. She’s done that for two years and she just did it on the biggest stage.”
LaRocco praised the whole team’s effort.
“Everybody on our team contributed that day in some form or another. Fans tend to just sometimes check the point column and with us that’s Janie (Natale), that’s Emilee (Fedrizzi) and that’s Kylee,” LaRocco said. “But, Ashley (DeCarbo) gives me everything she has all of the time. I thought Elyse Lenhart gave us big minutes defensively and I thought Maddie Long did the same. While their point column isn’t where anyone would say, ‘Wow, they had a great game.’ They played a major part of what we did because Mohrbacher was a handful. She kept them in it for a good two-and-a-half, to three quarters. I thought we wore her down, we were shuffling people at her. I wanted to get Kylee off of her because I didn’t want to exhaust Kylee either. We put Elyse on her and I thought Elyse did a nice job.”
Both teams split WPIAL Section 1-2A wins over each other and had their rubber game in the championship.
“If you’d ask me before the game, I thought they would gimmick probably Emilee with some kind of box on one or maybe a triangle with Janie and Emilee. They played their same defense which was effective,” LaRocco said. “It’s tough to shoot down there when you’re not used to that big background. We struggled a little bit shooting from the perimeter so we kept going and going. Finally, at a timeout, I said, ‘Kylee’s got to get the ball.’ We started going in there and Em made some great passes and I thought Kylee had a great post position. A six-point lead in that game was like you were up 15. Once we got six to eight (points ahead), I felt pretty good about where we were.”
The main emphasis at practices prior to the championship was Shenango simply working on themselves and not worrying about Freedom.
“We watched film on our other games against them,” Rubin said. “We respect them as a team so we still highlighted their abilities and what they could do. It was more just worrying about us and making sure we were ready as a team. It’s more about what we do than what they do.”
LaRocco praised his assistant coaches, Madison Harden and Bob Natale, as well.
“Everybody is thanking me like I did this. Trust me when I tell you that I couldn’t do it without Bobby (Natale) and I couldn’t do it without Maddy (Harden). Everybody on this team has contributed whether they’re the practice players that we have to go against as a first team,” LaRocco said. “More and more in the playoffs, they’re not getting game time since there’s no JV. From player 16 to player one, this was a total team effort. They made an average coach a WPIAL champion. I did nothing but just give them a little direction. It was their drive and their hard work that they got that gold medal around their neck.”
A majority of Shenango’s basketball players also competed in a WPIAL championship prior to the basketball season. The Lady ‘Cats ended up with silver in November after losing to Freeport, which more than likely became a catalyst of going after gold.
“Most of us on this team know what it was like to get that silver medal. Knowing we had a chance to get that gold really pushed us and motivated us,” Rubin said. “Coach (LaRocco) texted me after we lost. We got runner up and he said, ‘I won’t make you take a silver again.’ He was right. We did it. We got it and it was a whole other motivating factor.”
Rubin and LaRocco talked about returning to the school after winning the gold.
“We were so hype,” Rubin said. “We were listening to music, being together as a team and enjoying that moment we’ve been working so hard for is just surreal.”
“It was jam packed. Now, I was miserable because they doused me with water so I had to stand out in front of the school in freezing cold weather and shake hands, but it was well worth it,” LaRocco said. “We got the fire engine and police car escort in. When they opened that door and we got off that bus, the whole front of the school was packed with people. Our community really rallied around us. I didn’t see all of the games but I bet you we had one of the biggest followings in the WPIAL championship games. Our whole community was there supporting us. They made it a whiteout. When we looked up and saw what we had there, I couldn’t be prouder of our community.”
Gold aside, what makes this 2022-23 Shenango girls basketball team special according to LaRocco?
“I don’t know where to begin. They’re like daughters I’ve never had. I discipline them at times and they probably get a little mad at me. I said when I took over that, ‘I want to build a family-like atmosphere. I want these girls to come back five years from now and know that they’re the building block of this program,’ and it’s just that,” LaRocco said. “I’ve cried more in the last month than I have in 20 years of coaching. They’re great kids; they give me everything they have. Throw the gold medal aside. I said whether we win this or not I was going to be proud of them and they’re champions in my eyes. Now you’re getting to states where everybody lights it up and it could be their last time. For me to say goodbye to those six seniors will be really tough.”
What has this basketball season and journey, so far, taught Rubin and LaRocco?
“It’s taught me to not take anything for granted,” Rubin said. “Hard work pays off.
“It tells me that two years ago when I thought about taking this job that I made the right decision,” LaRocco said. “I’ve been a life-long boys assistant (coach) and I loved my time at Neshannock with coach Smiley and here with coach McQuiston. I didn’t know what I was getting into. It made me a better coach. Some of the things I took for granted on the boys side you really have to coach on the girls side. There’s not one bit of regret in me.
“Throw the championship out the window, even before that, I’ve loved my time coaching these girls. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. It’s the most fun I’ve had. Everyone’s going to say, ‘Yeah you won a WPIAL,’ I get that. But, even before that, being with these kids day in and day out is something that I look forward to. They’ve done more for this program than I have. This championship is about them. I gave them a little bit of structure, threw in a player here and there, but this is all them. Like I said, and I believe this, they took an average coach and made him a WPIAL champion and for that I am thankful.”
Shenango is gearing up to host Marion Center (14-12) in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve watched three films on Marion Center already. Very, very good. They kind of mirror us,” LaRocco said. “They like to push the ball up and down the floor. They play a lot of man, they shoot a lot of 3s so they are a very formidable opponent and we get them here which is good. I don’t think they have an answer for Kylee, which most teams don’t. It’s time to regroup and get focused. I gave them three days off. Is the rest gravy? I don’t know. I’m a competitor. So, when that ball goes up on Friday, we have a goal in mind. We have a WPIAL to move, advance and maybe get to Hershey. Are we satisfied? No. Are we happy? Yes.”
The Shenango WPIAL 2A girls basketball champions are: Ashley DeCarbo, Emilee Fedrizzi, Julia George, Madison Iwanejko, Janie Natale, Kylee Rubin, Elyse Lenhart, Madison Long, Amara DeFrank, Elaina Edwards, Julia Graham, Janialin Streit, Giada Christopher, Ella Ferrell, Zoe Offie, Naiara Thomas and Kayla Wheelock.
UNION GOLD
The Lady Scots walked into the Petersen Events Center to compete for a WPIAL championship for the first time in history and left with the gold.
Nogay said the ride back was, “A little crazier than our normal ride back, for sure,” adding, “We’ll take it anytime you can win a championship. It wasn’t too out of control, but they were excited. They brought us in with an escort at the gym parking lot. It was nice for the community to congratulate the girls and support them on the way back.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer, a sophomore, led Union with 20 points, four assists and two steals.
“Just winning...we all worked for it from the beginning of the season. We knew our goal from the beginning and going in we knew we had to work for it,” Fruehstorfer said. “It was a dream for all of us. We all really enjoyed it and we knew it would be a different atmosphere for the hoops and it was always next shot for us and we knew to keep playing.
“It’s setting in. It’s crazy to think about that we won the WPIAL. It’s just crazy because we made history and we probably never expected that to happen.”
The Lady Scots defeated Aquinas Academy both times in WPIAL Section 1-1A action prior to the championship. It was a back-and-forth game for both teams as Union took a two-point lead in the first quarter, Aquinas Academy entered halftime with a one-point lead and the game was tied at 29 entering the fourth quarter.
“Anytime you play somebody three times, as the saying goes, ‘It’s hard to beat somebody three times.’ I think it was little bit of feeling out for both teams,” Nogay said. “There were some nerves and butterflies not being in a field house that size. I think the excitement was there. The end of the second quarter and the changes we made in halftime, we were able to battle in the third quarter there and in the fourth take the lead and hold the lead.”
The Lady Scots fouled out Aquinas Academy’s Emily Fisher in the fourth quarter to give them an advantage.
“That helped out a little bit,” Nogay said. “She had two (fouls) early on so she sat in the first half as well. She was hurting us pretty bad on the outside. We boxed her and switched things up there. The foul trouble hurt them a little bit and the adjustments at halftime we made threw them for a loop and they had a hard time adjusting.”
Nogay commented on the Lady Scots being consistent the entire season.
“There are different nights that different girls are going to step up for us. Usually it’s Kelly (Cleaver) and Kylie and Zoe Lepri stepped up big for us the fourth. The tweaks we had opened up some other people and got us some better looks. We got some shorter shots there and that paid off for us. I can’t say enough about these kids. Kendall Preuhs is someone who doesn’t get a lot of attention in the score sheets. She does a lot of blocking out, is fundamentally sound and plays real well. Mia Preuhs...going off the bench to give her the responsibility to lock (Ellie) Junker down. I told Mia, ‘I need you to take her out of the offense.’ Mia shadowed her the entire second half and really locked her down and took those open opportunities away from her which is big help for us. They’re willing to do what it takes to win and they practice hard and they play hard. They’re willing to pay the price to do what it takes to win and that was definitely the case on Saturday.”
For Kylie Fruehstorfer, she got to start alongside her sister Kayla Fruehstorfer who is a senior.
“That was a very special moment for me,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “We’ve worked out together since we were little. We both dreamed of playing together. It’s an emotional moment and we did it. That was our goal from the beginning.”
Not only did the Fruehstorfer sisters play alongside each other to win WPIAL gold, but their father, John Fruehstorfer, is an assistant coach on the team.
“It’s definitely very special for me because he’s coached me since I first started playing. We have a tight bond,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said of her dad. “He has helped me get to where I am today. I don’t think I would be who I am today without him. It’s just very special that he’s on the sidelines there and right with us.”
Nogay praised his assistant coaches.
“Both John (Fruehstrofer) and Jim (Cleaver)...a head coach can’t do it by himself,” Nogay said. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes — film break down, bringing information to the practices and making sure we’re on the same page. Breaking the film down is the most important thing for me. All three of us break film down. They’ve definitely been more than helpful in the last three years. They’ve helped out a ton.”
Kylie Fruehstorfer and Nogay talked about returning to Union township after the championship.
“We were all so excited, the coaches were excited, the players...everyone was just excited. We knew we went down there to do something and we made it happen. We made history,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “Before the game started, (coach Nogay) just kind of calmed us down. We knew what we were getting ourselves into. We had to stay in our heads and keep playing. Don’t let anything get to you and keep shooting. After, it was so loud; we were splashing water on the coach. It was really fun and exciting and something I will never forget.”
“It’s unbelievable. The Union community, no matter what sport, activity or event, they’re there to support. It’s a tight-knit community here,” Nogay said. “It’s a great feeling for the girls to know they have a decent crowd, they supported the boys football team and we had three nights of a musical (during the championship games) that has great kids. The community comes out to support the kids no matter what they’re doing. It’s definitely a great time to be a Union Scotties fan. They produce on the classroom, on the field and in anything they’re called upon. It’s a really exciting time right now.”
Gold aside, what makes this 2022-23 team so special to Nogay?
“Just the tight-knit group; family atmosphere they have. There aren’t any selfish kids on this team,” Nogay said. “We talk about it at practice. We play for the U on our shirts and the U on the floor. They want to win and they want to come together for the ultimate goal in hoisting a trophy and doing whatever it takes to do it. I think they’ve bought into that winning mentality the last few years. It’s a great group of girls who are out there supporting each other and out there to win.”
What lessons has this season, so far, taught Kylie Fruehstorfer and Nogay?
“It’s just keep going because anything can happen. From the beginning, we probably never expected us to be there. Right now, this season will never be forgotten for any of us,” Kylie Fruehstorfer said. “We just keep working hard at practice everyday and push for goals that we have set. We already completed two goals we had set — to win the section (championship) and WPIAL (championship). Now, we’ll just keep going from here.”
“I think just the perseverance of our team. We come out of our gates in the first scrimmage of the year and and we lose one of our starters (Elise Booker),” Nogay said. “The attitude of the kids, their perseverance and their willingness to work. It taught me, ‘Hey, we have to keep plugging along and keep working.’ As a player, I was never able to reach a WPIAL championship game. I think it’s taught me, since Saturday, to cherish these moments and I couldn’t be happier for them. I told them to soak it in and enjoy the moment. Enjoy it and live in the moment.”
Union is set to host Clarion (11-14) for the first round of the PIAA 1A playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It’s a new journey for us,” Nogay said of entering the PIAA playoffs. “I think they’re up for the challenge. We’re going to get back to work (Tuesday). We’ve seen Clarion on film here. This was one of our goals to get to the state tournament this season. We’re in the journey again and getting ready again to give it our best shot and see how it goes.”
The Union WPIAL 1A girls basketball champions are: Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Zoe Lepri, Kendall Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Kelly Cleaver, Kayla Eppinger, Kylie Fruehstorfer, Addison Nogay, Mia Preuhs, Hayden Strickler, India Waters, Olivia Benedict, Chloe Confer, Miera Gunn and Madelynn Settle.
