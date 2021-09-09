The Union High volleyball team outlasted host Wilmington in a thriller Thursday night.
The Lady Scots had to work five total games to claim a 15-25, 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 15-6 nonsection win.
Zoe Lepri tallied five kills, 14 digs and five aces for the Lady Scots, while Elise Booker recorded seven kills, 14 digs and eight aces.
Sydney Wrona scooped up 15 digs for Union, while Maddie Mangelli contributed 13 and Dalaina Jones 10.
Ella Casalandra collected 12 assists for the Lady Scots and Nina DiNardo was next with eight.
Kelly Cleaver contributed four blocks, six kills and 13 digs for the victors, while Maddie Kassi chipped in with four digs and four aces. Madalyn Gorgacz garnered three kills.
Union won the JV match, 25-19, 25-23.
Shenango breezes past Freedom
Emilee Fedrizzi notched eight kills, 13 points and four aces to pace the Lady Wildcats to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-9 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Kassidy Peters posted 22 assists for the winners, while Kylee Rubin slammed 11 kills. Ashley DeCarbo delivered eight points, three aces, and eight digs.
Shenango won the JV match as well, 25-11, 25-21.
Summer Daugherty handed out 12 assists for the Lady Wildcats. Amara DeFrank spiked five kills and Elyse Lenhart added four.
Ellwood rallies past Neshannock
The Lady Wolverines spotted the Lady Lancers the first two games before coming back to post a 7-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Section 1-2A road win.
Boys golf
Hoover shoots 85
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover notched an 18-hole 85 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match. The event was held at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Garrett Heller and Presley Deep each contributed a 95 for the Greyhounds. Brett Dobson was next with a 103.
Wilmington placed fifth with a 378. Hickory won the event with a 340 and Grove City was second in 350.
West Middlesex took third with a 353, Slippery Rock claimed fourth with a 364, Sharpsville was sixth with a 388 and Sharon took seventh with an incomplete team.
Ellwood tops Laurel
Milo Sesti scored a 38 to lift the Wolverines to a 220-235 Section 5-2A win on the par-36 back nine at Del-Mar.
Zac Polojac posted a 42 for Ellwood City (5-1, 6-1) and Zion Bunney chipped in with a 43. Tyler Baker contributed a 48 and Daniel Rogers recorded a 49.
Nolan Ayres and Brandon Boyles both carded a 44 to pace Laurel (3-3, 3-3). Caleb Gilmore notched a 47, Eli Sickafuse shot a 49 and Seth Smith supplied a 51.
Neshannock upends Mohawk
Sam Ball fired a 38 to pace the Lancers to a 209-220 Section 5-2A win over the Warriors on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Matt Morelli chipped in with a 39 for Neshannock and Sophia Covelli carded a 41. Paul Litrenta registered a 42 and Caleb McConnell recorded a 49.
Mason Hopper fired a 38 for Mohawk and Keigan Hopper added a 40. Josh Wilkins scored a 41, Caleb Mays posted a 50 and Kevan Yorns followed with a 51.
Shenango falls
Joe Campoli collected a 42 for the Wildcats in a 231-239 Section 5-2A loss to Riverside on the front nine at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Brayden Cast and Ben Santangelo each shot a 46 for Shenango. Jake Natale notched a 52 and Tommy Presnar posted a 53.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls to Riverside
The Lady Warriors dropped a Section 3-1A home decision to the Lady Panthers.
Ava Ernst scored Mohawk’s goal, with an assist from Karli Householder.
Riverside led 2-1 at the half.
Abi Boehning made 10 saves in goal for Mohawk.
Lady Greyhounds win
Wilmington knocked off visiting Hickory 3-0 in a District 10, nonregion matchup.
Wilmington (2-0) held a 1-0 lead at halftime on an unassisted goal from Lindsey Martineau.
Martineau then assisted on the second Lady Greyhounds goal, which was scored by Analise Hendrickson. The third Wilmington tally came on a cross that deflected off of a Lady Hornets defender and past the keeper for an own goal.
Taylor Kendall earned the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Wilmington cruises to win
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches in capturing a District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Franklin.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Jenna Allison (No. 2) and Bella Toto (No. 3) scored singles wins for Wilmington (4-2, 4-2).
The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (No. 1) and Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (No. 2) also picked up victories for the Lady Greyhounds.
WILMINGTON 5, FRANKLIN 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Alex Nardozzi 6-0, 6-2.
2. Jenna Allison (W) def. Alyse Rial 6-0, 6-1.
3. Bella Toto (W) def. Kilia Harris 6-0, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (W) def. Ella Bodien/Angelina Wafford 6-0, 6-1.
2. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (W) def. Allie Miller/Hannah Freer 6-0, 6-0.
Lady Lancers edge Riverside
Neshannock hung on to capture a Section 4-2A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) earned singles victories for the Lady Lancers (1-1, 1-1).
The doubles tandem of Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (No. 2) also scored a triumph.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 3, RIVERSIDE 2
SINGLES
1. Kiersten Whipple (R) def. Elena Noga 6-0, 6-4.
2. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Meredith Cole 6-2, 7-5.
3. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Lauren Bush 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1. Emily Fox/Shannon Trih (R) def. Alex Ong/Kam Copple 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.
2. Juliana Medure/Brianna Bailey (N) def. Marlin Ondeie/Lorelei Marweg 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Ellwood blanks foe
The Lady Wolverines won all five matches against Beaver Falls in a Section 4-2A contest.
Ellwood City is now 1-1, 1-1.
Following are the results:
ELLWOOD CITY 5, BEAVER FALLS
SINGLES
1. Maddy McCommons (EC) def. Lydia Chen 6-1, 6-0.
2. Rylea Heitzenrater (EC) def. Abigail Golnik 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lauren Stich (EC) won by forfeit.
DOUBLES
1. Olivia Andrew/Savannah Holsinger (EC) def. Shailah Pugh/Jessica King 6-0, 6-0.
2. Kailyn Hamilton/Tess Folino (EC) won by forfeit.
