Alyssa Sherman led the way for the Laurel High girls cross country team Saturday.
Sherman took seventh for the Lady Spartans at the Hickory High Hornet Harrier Invitational. She finished in a time of 21:15.
Valerie Hauser was next for Laurel in 28th place in 23:05 and Sun Hileman took 52nd in 26:13. Jenna Fabian finished 62nd in 31:19.
Justin Johns paced the Laurel boys, claiming 33rd in 19:56. Aiden Fuchs placed 36th in 20:02 and Alex Viggiano was 55th in 21:29. Christopher Stone crossed the line in 61st in 21:48 and Zach Booth finished 72nd in 23:59.
Megan Czerpak was eighth for the Lady Spartans’ junior high team in 12:19. Aidan Mack finished third for the Laurel junior high boys in 10:00.
Volleyball
Laurel falls
Josey Fortuna posted 19 assists for the Lady Spartans in a 25-14, 25-23, 25-23 nonsection road loss to Latrobe in the season opener.
Reese Bintrim notched nine kills and three blocks for Laurel, while Mackenzie Miles added seven digs.
