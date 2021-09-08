Josh Hoerner and Sean Carmichael both shot a 50 for the New Castle High boys golf team Wednesday in a 220-248 WPIAL Section 5-3A loss to Montour.
The match was held on the par-36 front nine at Chartiers Country Club.
Dom Cade followed with 50 for New Castle (0-4 section, 0-4 section), while Thomas Morell shot a 53 and Tyler Mulhollen added a 55.
