The Neshannock High boys golf team won a showdown against Ellwood City Lincoln on Tuesday.
Paul Litrenta fired a 37 to pace the Lancers to a 217-234 WPIAL Section 5-2A home win over the Wolverines on the par-36 back nine at Castle Hills.
Sam Ball contributed a 43 for Neshannock (5-0 section, 5-0 overall), while Sophia Covelli carded a 44. Matt Morelli tallied a 45 and Bain McGann scored a 48.
Milo Sesti shot a 41 for Ellwood City, which dropped to 4-1, 5-1. Tyler Baker, Dan Rogers and Mitch Covert all delivered a 47. Zion Bunney notched a 52.
On Friday, Neshannock rolled to a 204-248 verdict over Union.
Paul Litrenta posted a 34 and Matt Morelli was next with a 35. Sam Ball fired a 44, Caleb McConnell recorded a 45 and Bain McGann followed with a 46.
Rocco Galmarini garnered a 46 for the Scotties and Cameron Taylor tallied a 47. Connor Eckert (50), Zach Chornenky (51) and David Heaberlin (54) also competed.
Hoover shoots 92 for ‘Hounds
Wilmington’s Kaitlyn Hoover fired an 18-hole 92 in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Grove City Country Club.
Presley Deep followed Hoover’s effort with a 103 and Garrett Heller was next with a 108. Brett Dobson added a 112.
The Greyhounds finished with a team score of 415, finishing sixth in the seven-team field.
Grove City won the event with a 335 and Hickory was next with a 359. West Middlesex took third with a 365, Sharpsville was fourth with a 383 and Slippery Rock registered a 396 to take fifth. Sharon, which didn’t have a complete team, finished seventh.
Shenango edges Mohawk
Jake Natale fired a 41 to lead the Wildcats to a 229-234 Section 5-2A victory over the Warriors on the front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Brayden Cast was next for Shenango with a 44 and Ben Santangelo delivered a 47. Joe Campoli collected a 48 for the Wildcats and Gavin Bruce chipped in with a 49.
Mason Hopper led Mohawk with a 43. Josh Wilkins and Caleb Mays each shot a 45 for the Warriors, while Keigan Hopper delivered a 47. Kevan Yorns was next with a 54.
Volleyball
Lady Lancers prevail
Neshannock breezed to a 25-17, 25-9, 25-8 Section 1-2A road victory over New Brighton.
Maya Mrozek slammed 10 kills for the Lady Lancers and Xan Kwiat chipped in with eight. Mairan Haggerty posted eight kills and four aces for Neshannock and Jenna Glies served five aces.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14.
New Castle falls
The Lady ‘Canes dropped a 25-18, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19 Section 4-3A home decision to Lincoln Park.
India Bailey spiked 14 kills to lead New Castle and Sarah Hunyadi recorded six aces and three digs.
Juliana Evans and Jayden Hawkins posted five kills apiece for the Lady ‘Canes. Davion Blanchard was next with four kills and Allison Cioffi collected three.
Lincoln Park won the JV match 18-25, 25-16, 15-10.
Laurel shuts out Ellwood City
Josey Fortuna contributed 18 assists to lead the Lady Spartans to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-18 Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Wolverines.
Regan Atkins and Reese Bintrim slammed eight kills each for Laurel (1-0, 1-1). Johnna Hill served five aces for the winners.
Boys soccer
Wilmington edges foe
Colin Hill and Joe Saterlee scored two goals and added one assist each to propel the Greyhounds to a 4-3 District 10, nonregion win over Portersville Christian.
Charles Krepp notched one assist for Wilmington.
Skyler Sloan saved four shots in goal to preserve the win.
Girls soccer
Martineau lifts Lady Greyhounds to victory
Lindsey Martineau scored three goals with one assist to propel Wilmington to a 6-0 District 10, nonregion road win over Sharon.
Becka Book and Anna Williams scored one goal each for the Lady Greyhounds. Paige Buckwalter assisted on a goal for Wilmington.
One of the Lady Greyhounds’ goals was an own goal by Sharon.
Taylor Kendall secured the shutout in goal.
Girls tennis
Neshannock drops match
The Lady Lancers lost a 4-1 Section 4-2A decision to Central Valley.
The doubles team of Juliana Medure/Sophia Covelli earned Neshannock’s lone win at No. 2 doubles.
Following are the results:
SINGLES
1. Lauren Johnson (CV) def. Elena Noga 6-1, 6-3.
2. Lana Gagne (CV) def. Chloe Maalouf 6-0, 6-1.
3. Sara Miloszewski (CV) def. Lindsey Urban 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Gianna Philips/Chloe Moidel (CV) def. Alex Ong/Kam Copple 6-1, 7-5.
2. Juliana Medure/Sophia Covelli (N) def. Samantha Nicholson/Emaan Ashfaq 6-1, 7-5.
Wilmington cruises to win
The Lady Greyhounds rolled to a 4-1 District 10, Region 1-2A road verdict over Oil City.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1) and Bella Toto (No. 3) scored singles wins for Wilmington (3-2, 3-2).
The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (No. 1) and Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (No. 2) also were victorious.
Following are the results
WILMINGTON 4, OIL CITY 1
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Emily Russell 6-1, 6-1
2. Payton Bouk (OC) def. Jenna Allison 7-6 (7-2), 6-1.
3. Bella Toto (W) def. Cassidy Sutley 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (W) def. Emily Bey/Kylee Copley 6-4, 6-2.
2. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (W) def. Breanna Terwilliger/Kaitlin Smith 6-1, 6-0.
