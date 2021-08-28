Caleb Gilmore led the Laurel High boys golf team to a victory Friday.
Gilmore recorded a 39 for the Spartans in a 219-240 WPIAL Section 5-2A verdict over Shenango at Green Meadows on the par-36 front nine.
Nolan Ayres delivered a 41 for Laurel (2-1 section, 2-1 overall) and Greg Preisser posted a 44. Brandon Boyles was next with a 46 and Seth Smith scored a 49.
Jake Natale notched a 43 for the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2), while Tom Presnar provided a 47. Joe Campoli carded a 48, Cole Sickafuse shot a 50 and Gavin Brucin chipped in with a 52.
Scotties fall to Riverside
Rocco Galmarini scored a 44 for Union in a 202-234 Section 5-2A contest at Sylvan Heights.
Conner Eckert and Zach Charmenky both shot a 46 for the Scotties, while Sam Egbert and David Heaberlic each followed with a 49.
