Mohawk High's Josh Wilkins played well on the golf course Thursday against Riverside.
Wilkins carded a one-over 36 for the Warriors in a 210-218 Section 5-2A loss to the Panthers on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Keigan Hopper was next for Mohawk (1-3 section, 2-3 overall) with a 40 and Mason Hopper chipped in with a 41. Kevan Yorns scored a 50, while Kaden Young followed with a 51.
New Castle falls to Blackhawk
Josh Hoerner scored a 43 for the Red Hurricane in a 207-267 Section 5-3A loss to the Cougars at Blackhawk Golf Course on the par-36 third nine.
Sean Carmichael, Dom Cade and Tom Morell all shot a 55 for New Castle (0-3, 0-3). Tyler Mulhollen was next with a 59.
Sesti leads Ellwood past Shenango
Milo Sesti garnered a 36 for the Wolverines in a 215-236 Section 5-2A victory over the Wildcats at Del-Mar on the par-36 back nine.
Mitch Covert added a 42 for Ellwood City (4-0, 5-0) and Daniel Rogers recorded a 44. Tyler Baker (46) and Zac Polojac (47) also contributed for the Wolverines.
Joe Campoli carded a 45 for Shenango, while Ben Santangelo and Jake Natale each shot a 47. Tom Presnar posted a 48 and Dan DePaolo delivered a 50.
Girls tennis
Wilmington falls
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A match to Grove City. The match was held at Westminster College.
Wilmington is now 2-2, 2-2.
GROVE CITY 5, WILMINGTON 0
SINGLES
1. Macy Matson (GC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 6-0, 6-1.
2. Emily Williams (GC) def. Jenna Allison 6-2, 6-2.
3. Katie Feng (GC) def. Bella Toto 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Cana Severson/Jane Coulter (GC) def. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs 6-0, 6-2.
2. Lillian Conger/Jubilee Bandy (GC) def. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
