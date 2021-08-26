The Wilmington High girls tennis team cruised to victory Thursday.
The Lady Greyhounds won all five matches in posting a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A triumph over Greenville. The match was played at Westminster College.
Mary Matyasovsky (No. 1), Jenna Allison (No. 2) and Bella Toto (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Wilmington (1-1 region, 1-1 region).
The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (No. 1) and Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (No. 2) also scored victories.
WILMINGTON 5,
GREENVILLE 0
SINGLES
1. Mary Matyasovsky (W) def. Makenna Philson 6-1, 6-1.
2. Jenna Allison (W) def. Rilee Uber 6-0, 6-2.
3. Bella Toto (W) def. Catherine Cooper 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (W) def. Zoe Dame/Hollie Addison 6-0, 6-0.
2. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (W) def. Summer Stitt/Hemi Brazel 6-3, 6-1.
Boys golf
Heller leads Greyhounds
Garrett Heller scored an 18-hole 82 for Wilmington in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course.
The Greyhounds recorded a four-person score of 374, finishing fifth out of seven teams.
Kaitlyn Hoover was next for the Greyhounds with an 88. Presley Deep posted a 101 and Alex Settle contributed a 103.
Grove City finished first with a 336 and Hickory was next with a 337. West Middlesex was third with a 359, Slippery Rock finished fourth with a 363, Sharpsville placed sixth with a 381 and Sharon was seventh with an incomplete team.
Sesti shoots 37 in win
Milo Sesti notched a 37 for the Wolverines in a 221-241 win over Mohawk in a Section 5-2A match at Del-Mar Golf Course on the par-36 back nine.
Tyler Baker contributed a 43 for Ellwood City (2-0, 3-0) and Zac Polojac posted a 45. Zion Bunney shot a 47 and Mitch Covert added a 49.
Mason Hopper paced the Warriors with a 46, while Keigan Hopper, Caleb Mays and Josh Wilkins all tallied a 48. Kaden Young delivered a 51.
