Wilmington High’s Garrett Heller turned in a strong round on the golf course Wednesday.
Heller shot an 18-hole 81 to lift the Greyhounds to a fourth-place finish in the District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Deer Creek.
Kaitlyn Hoover was next with an 85 and Presley Deep chipped in with an 88. Alex Settle added a 97.
Wilmington fired a four-player score of 351.
Grove City finished first with a 320 and Hickory was second with a 329. West Middlesex took third (342), Slippery Rock was fifth (358), Sharpsville claimed sixth (394) and Sharon was seventh with an incomplete team.
Wilkins cards 38 for Mohawk
Josh Wilkins notched a 38 to pace the Warriors to a 214-234 Section 5-2A win over New Brighton on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest.
Keigan Hopper was next for Mohawk (1-2 section, 2-2 overall) with a 40 and Mason Hopper chipped in with a 42. Kaden Young notched a 44 and Caleb Mays added a 50.
Girls tennis
Lady Greyhounds edge foe
Wilmington picked up a District 10, Region 1-2A win over Kennedy Catholic.
Jenna Allison (No. 2) picked up a singles victory for the Lady Greyhounds (2-1, 2-1). The doubles tandems of Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (No. 1) and Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (No. 2) also were victorious.
WILMINGTON 3,
KENNEDY CATHOLIC 2
SINGLES
1. Lydia Grove (KC) def. Mary Matyasovsky 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Jenna Allison (W) def. Clarissa Ealy 6-1, 6-1.
3. Alainna Schar (KC) def. Bella Toto (W) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
DOUBLES
1. Mary Boyd/Lilly Ochs (W) def. Jade Nguyen/Bing Kahg 6-1, 6-2.
2. Adrienne Offutt/Ami Hatch (W) won by forfeit.
