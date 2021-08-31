The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys golf team remained undefeated Tuesday.
Milo Sesti carded a 33 to lead the Wolverines to a 213-219 WPIAL Section 5-2A road win over Riverside at Connoquenessing Country Club.
Zac Polojac, Zion Bunney, Danie Rogers and Mitchell Covert all shot a 45 for Ellwood City (3-0 section, 4-0).
New Castle falls to Central Valley
Josh Hoerner notched a 41 for the Red Hurricane in a 226-267 loss to Central Valley in a Section 5-3A match on the par-36 front nine at Sylvan Heights.
Dom Cade was next for New Castle with a 53 and Tyler Mulhollen contributed a 55. Sean Carmichael carded a 56 and Sam Lyden was next with a 62.
Santangelo's 42 lifts Shenango
Ben Santangelo scored a 42 to pace the Wildcats to a Section 5-2A win over Union at Sylvan Heights.
Jake Natale recorded a 43 for Shenango and Tommy Presnar provided a 44. Cole Sickafuse posted a 46, while Joe Campoli collected a 48.
Rocco Galmarini led all golfers with a 40 for the Scotties and Zach Chornenky followed with a 44. Conner Eckert notched a 49, Cameron Taylor tallied a 52 and Dave Heaberlin was next with a 53.
Neshannock tops Laurel
Matt Morelli carded a 38 to propel the Lancers to a 216-233 Section 5-2A verdict over the Spartans in a Section 5-2A clash on the par-36 front nine at Castle Hills.
Paul Litrenta delivered a 41 for Neshannock (3-0, 3-0) and Sam Ball contributed a 44. Caleb McConnell posted a 45 and Bain McGann shot a 48,
Nolan Ayres fired a 38 to lead Laurel and Caleb Gilmore was next with a 44. Brandon Boyles scored a 49, Eli Sickafuse notched a 50 and Seth Smith supplied a 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.