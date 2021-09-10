A pair of Lawrence County golfers fared well in the Midwestern Athletic Conference Girls Golf Championships.
The event was held at Blackhawk Golf Course. A total of 24 golfers participated in the tournament.
Neshannock High's Sophia Covelli tied for ninth place with an 88.
Ellwood City Lincoln's Maddy McCommons scored a 95, finishing tied for 15th.
Girls tennis
Neshannock competes in event
The Lady Lancers participated in the MAC Team Tournament. The event was held at Beaver and Blackhawk high schools.
Neshannock competed against 16 teams, which play mostly Class 4A to Class 5A competition.
"I thought we played and competed very well against some of the best teams in Beaver and Allegheny counties," Lady Lancers coach Chuck Dess said. "All this match play helped the girls towards the stretch run. I was really proud of their performance”.
Following are the results:
SINGLES
No. 1: Neshannock’s Elena Noga was defeated in the round of 16 by Ellwood City 6-4.
No. 2: Neshannock’s Chloe Maalouf was defeated by Carlynton in the round of 16 6-1.
No. 3: Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban was defeated by Carlynton 6-4 in the round of 16.
DOUBLES
No. 1: Neshannock’s Alexa Ong and Kamryn Copple were defeated by Blackhawk 6-3 in the round of 16.
No. 2: Neshannock’s Julianna Medure and Sophia Covelli were defeated by Blackhawk 6-3 in the round of 16.
