STATE RANKINGS
By PennLive.com
CLASS 6A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (12) – 2-1 – 1
2. Garnet Valley (1) – 3-0 – 3
3. Pittsburgh C.C. (7) – 2-1 – 4
4. Emmaus (11) — 3-0 – 5
5. State College (6) – 3-0 – 6
6. North Allegheny (7) — 3-0 – 10
7. Coatesville (1) — 3-0 – 9
8. Cumberland Valley (3) — 3-0 – NR
9. Manheim Township (3) — 2-1 – NR
10. Harrisburg (3) – 1-1 – 2
TEAMS TO WATCH: Central Bucks East (1) 3-0, Central York (3) 2-1, McDowell (10) 2-1, Nazareth (11) 3-0, Parkland 2-1.
CLASS 5A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Imhotep Charter (12) – 1-1 – 1
2. Upper Dublin (1) – 3-0 – 2
3. Gateway (7) — 3-0 – 3
4. Exeter Township (3) – 3-0 – 4
5. Cathedral Prep (10) – 2-1 – 5
6. Roman Catholic (12) — 3-0 – 6
7. Penn Hills (7) – 2-1 – 7
8. West Chester Rustin (1) – 2-0 – 8
9. Strath Haven (1) — 3-0 – 9
10. Upper St. Clair (7) — 3-0 – 10
TEAMS TO WATCH: Chester (1) 3-0, Penn-Trafford (7) 2-1, Peters Township (7) 3-0, Shippensburg (3) 3-0, Solanco (3) 3-0.
CLASS 4A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Aliquippa (7) – 2-0 – 1
2. Bishop McDevitt (3) – 1-1 – 2
3. Jersey Shore (4) – 3-0 – 3
4. Central Valley (7) – 3-0 – 4
5. Allentown C.C. (11) – 2-1 – 5
6. Thomas Jefferson (7) – 2-1 – 6
7. Meadville (10) – 3-0 – 7
8. McKeesport (7) – 3-0 – 8
9. Manheim Central (3) — 3-0 – 9
10. Pope John Paul II (1) — 3-0 – 10
TEAMS TO WATCH: Armstrong (7) 2-1, Bethlehem Catholic (11) 2-1, Dallas (2) 3-0), Lampeter-Strasburg (3) 2-1, West Allegheny (7) 3-0.
CLASS 3A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Wyomissing (3) – 3-0 – 2
2. Belle Vernon (7) – 1-1 – 1
3. Danville (4) – 3-0 – 3
4. Elizabeth Forward (7) – 3-0 – 4
5. Loyalsock (4) — 3-0 – 6
6. Oil City (10) — 3-0 – 7
7. Avonworth (7) — 2-1 – 9
8. Penn Cambria (6) — 3-0 – NR
9. Lancaster Catholic (3) — 3-0 – 10
10. North Schuylkill (11) — 2-1 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Freeport (7) 3-0, Hickory (10) 2-1, Neumann-Goretti (12) 0-1, Northwestern Lehigh (11) 2-1, Sharon (10) 2-1.
CLASS 2A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Farrell (10) – 2-1 – 2
2. Mount Carmel (4) – 3-0 – 3
3. Southern Columbia (4) – 2-1 – 1
4. Richland Township (6) – 3-0 – 4
5. Lakeland (2) – 3-0 – 5
6. Sharpsville (10) — 3-0 – 6
7. Steel Valley (7) — 2-0 – 7
8. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) – 2-1 – 8
9. Berlin Brothersvalley (5) — 3-0 – 9
10. Williams Valley (11) — 3-0 – 10
TEAMS TO WATCH: Beaver Falls (7) 2-1, Bedford (5) 3-0, Camp Hill (3) 3-0, NESHANNOCK (7) 3-0, Westinghouse (8) 3-0.
CLASS 1A
Rank – Team – District – Record — Previous
1. Canton (4) – 3-0 – 1
2. Steelton-Highspire (3) – 1-1 – 2
3. Bishop Canevin (7) – 2-1 – 3
4. OLSH (7) – 3-0 – 4
5. Northern Lehigh (11) — 3-0 – 10
6. Tri-Valley (11) — 3-0 – 8
7. Reynolds (10) – 2-1 – 5
8. Muncy (4) – 2-0 – 9
9. Redbank Valley (9) — 3-0 – NR
10. Windber (5) — 3-0 – NR
TEAMS TO WATCH: Leechburg (7) 2-1, Northern Bedford (5) 3-0, Penns Manor (6) 3-0, Rochester (7) 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.