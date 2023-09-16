The Hickory High football team had a good first half.
The Hornets used that strong start to pick up a 41-21 District 10, Region 3-2A/3A decision over Wilmington.
Sean Kennedy captured the first touchdown of the game for Hickory in the first quarter after a two-yard dash past the goal line.
Hickory’s Parker Hilliard followed that up with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Tylon Cousin to give his team a 14-0 advantage with 4:04 remaining in the first.
Wilmington’s (1-2 region, 2-2 overall) Ashton Reader broke into the end zone on a one-yard rush in the first quarter with 36 seconds remaining. Hickory (1-1, 3-1) went unanswered in the second quarter with Zander Telesz making a 43-yard touchdown pass to Will Acrie and a 73-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Morrison.
The Hornets held a 28-7 advantage at halftime and kept the momentum rolling into the third quarter.
Telesz hooked up with Luke Nevil for a 35-yard touchdown pass in the third.
Wilmington’s Buddah Book had a 10-yard touchdown run with 11:27 remaining in the game.
Keenan Scullin and Reader closed things out in the fourth with a two- and one-yard touchdown run, respectively.
Ben Miller led Wilmington in rushing with a total of 135 yards.
The Greyhounds will travel to Sharon on Friday for a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A tilt. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
