Zach Herb has grown into one of Shenango High baseball’s best all-around players.
The senior produced 17 strikeouts and allowed just one hit on the mound in a 4-0 WPIAL Section 1-3A win against Quaker Valley on Wednesday.
“I was able to keep them off balance with my off-speed pitches,” Herb said of Wednesday’s win. “That was obviously my punchout pitch that day. I think a majority of my strikeouts were on my off-speed pitch. When I was able to throw the fastball I think they were just thrown off. My arm felt good that day.”
“I think Zach Herb is one of the best pitchers in the WPIAL. What makes him special is not only his physical talent but his mental toughness,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “In that game it was still 0-0 and they had a runner on first and third with two outs. I went to the mound and basically said, ‘Hey, look, if this guy wants to run, we’ll let him go,’ and Zach said, ‘Yeah, let him go because I’m striking out the next guy.’ Then, he struck out the next guy. He’s mentally tough. I called him a junkyard dog when he was a sophomore. He is the epitome of a junkyard dog. It’s his mental toughness that sets him apart.”
On Thursday, Herb was 3 for 3 at the plate and had three RBIs in a 16-1 win over Quaker Valley.
“I got a bunt down in the first inning and I was able to move the runners over. It worked out and I was able to get on base,” Herb said. “I’ve been starting to see the ball a lot better. The first couple of games, being outside, it’s hard adjusting from inside to outside. I’m starting to see the ball better now though.”
Herb was three for four at the plate and contributed one hit and one run in a 6-4 nonsection loss against New Castle on Friday.
“I think offensively we didn’t come ready to hit,” Herb said of the loss to New Castle. “I think 16 hits in two innings the day before might’ve been a hitting high and it kind of transferred into the next day and it showed.”
For his efforts, Herb was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He’s a complete baseball player that can do everything,” Kelly said of Herb. “We hit and run with him because I know when he swings he’s going to put it in play. If we need to bunt with him, he’ll bunt. If he needs to drive one in the gap, he’ll do that also.”
A son of Melodi and Eric Herb, the senior said he has played baseball since the age of four. He credits his parents for getting him involved in the sport.
Herb is an exceptional hitter and a pitcher, but can be utilized in the infield and he said he plays, “Anywhere else the coach needs me.”
Herb has been taking extra practice in pitching with Richie Serignese at Sansone Baseball Academy.
“He’s been helping me,” Herb said of Serignese. “That’s really the first time I’ve ever gotten pitching lessons. I’ve kind of been on my own through the years up until this year. He’s shown me how to take care of myself and how to be ready throw 100 pitches every time I go out.”
Herb commented on what’s working for the Wildcats this season.
“When we hit the ball, we’re hard to beat,” he said. “We got the arms and we’ve got the defense. I think we have the talent. Everything’s here; when we put it all together we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Herb said that there’s room for improvement in, “Being more focused,” adding, “We want to score runs as it showed in the New Castle game in the seventh inning. We needed three runs and we got three and were able to tie it. I think being focused and coming ready to play everyday (is what we could improve).”
Herb said his favorite position is pitching.
“I like to pitch. I think that’s really grown on me since I came to high school a couple of years ago; being part of the WPIAL team,” Herb said. “I think that’s what really started me in liking the pitching a lot more. That’s what I want to do in college too. I like the slider. That’s my go-to pitch.”
Herb is one of seven seniors on Shenango’s roster.
“(Braden Zeigler, Braeden (D’Angelo), they were part of the WPIAL team. We know what we need to do,” Herb said of his fellow seniors. “We just need to lead by example and show the others what needs to be done. I think (the underclassmen) are starting to catch on to it. We’re improving each and everyday. Just the little things, coming in, working in the cages and you see guys just staying after because they want to win. We like to see that.”
“I always say, ‘Show me your leaders and I’ll show you your team,’” Kelly said. “We have a lot of underclassmen on this team and they follow Zach Herb, Braden D’Angelo, and Braden Zeigler’s lead. Those guys are the leaders of this team. When Zach speaks, the younger guys listen. That’s all you need to know.”
Kelly said he’d love to have Herb on the mound all of the time, but praised his playing at shortstop.
“He’s a great shortstop,” Kelly said. “He made a play last Saturday against Boardman. He looked like Omar Vizquel.”
Herb wrote down one goal he had prior to his senior year.
“I wanted to have 80 strikeouts and I think I’m on a good pace to do that this year,” he said. “That was one of my main goals, to have 80 strikeouts this year.”
Herb also competes in basketball and golf for Shenango and commented about the communication on the baseball team.
“We’re all a tight-knit group,” Herb said. “Most of us have been around each other our whole lives. We’re all playing basketball together. Most of the kids are on the basketball team and I golf with most of the kids too. Just being close with them always helps.”
Herb said the biggest obstacle this season is “Overcoming the losses,” and added, “I think we’re expected to win a lot so when we lose I think we need to look forward and keep going.”
Kelly said since Herb was a sophomore starter he’s seen the evolution of Herb in the, “Maturation level, both physically and mentally. He was always a tough kid but now he’s physically developed. I looked at a picture of him when he was a sophomore and I told him the other day he looked like a little baby. He’s a grown man now. The mental toughness has not changed. He’s still mentally tough and laser focused. His body has changed and that’s why he’s even better now than when he was then.”
Herb praised Kelly.
“He’s a great guy,” Herb said. “He’s a great motivator. He’ll tell you how it is and he’s great to have him on your side.”
What has Herb taught Kelly?
“He’s taught me the importance of leading by example,” Kelly said. “There’s a lot of guys that talk that don’t back it up. He’s one of those guys that when he says it, he’s going to do it. As a coach, that’s an important quality to be able to differentiate between the guys that talk and the guys who walk the walk. When Zach Herb tells me he’s going to do something, I can put it in the book that he’s going to do it.”
Herb plans on continuing playing baseball at the collegiate level for Seton Hill University. He is looking to major in cybersecurity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.