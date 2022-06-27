Don Hennon recorded a hole-in-one at Fox Run Golf Course in Beaver Falls.

Hennon posted the ace on the 170-yard par-3 No. 11 hole with a six iron.

Eric Bayless, Ron Duda and Paul Capitola witnessed the shot.

