The Wilmington High girls soccer team picked up a victory Thursday night.
Analiese Hendrickson and Isabella Melnik netted one goal each to pace the Lady Greyhounds to a 2-0 District 10, nonregion home win over Titusville.
Hendrickson struck first for Wilmington (6-1) off a pass from Sarah Dieter. The score held at 1-0 after the first half.
In the second half, Sarah Thomas assisted on Melnik’s marker to put the game away.
Wilmington’s Taylor Kendall made three saves.
Mohawk blanks foe
The Lady Warriors picked up a 3-0 WPIAL Section 3-1A home win over Eden Christian.
Alexa Kadilak, Ava Nulph and Elizabeth Whippo scored one goal each for Mohawk (1-1, 3-4). Kadilak, Whippo and Savanna notched one assist apiece.
Abi Boehning made eight saves in goal to preserve the shutout.
Mohawk led 1-0 at the half.
Boys golf Mohawk cruises to victory
Jay Wrona led the Warriors to a 197-234 win over Riverside in a Section 5-2A match on the par-35 front nine at Stonecrest Golf Course.
Wrona carded a 35 for Mohawk (8-2, 10-2) and Mason Hopper shot a 37. Josh Wilkins scored a 38, Keigan Hopper was next with a 43 and Jackson Peters posted a 44.
Volleyball Shenango wins
The Lady Wildcats grabbed a victory over Ellwood City Lincoln in three games, 25-2, 25-8, 25-13.
Kylee Rubin posted nine kills, while Emilee Fedrizzi had seven. Elyse Lenhart contributed 18 assists and nine aces for Shenango.
Laurel prevails
The Lady Spartans defeated Mohawk 25-11, 25-15, 25-6 in a Section 1-2A match.
Joselynn Fortuna posted 28 assists and Johnna Hill made 16 passes for Laurel. Reese Bintrim produced 20 kills and four block kills for the Lady Spartans.
Chloe Fadden and Dominique Walko contributed five digs for Mohawk. Deyani Revis recorded six kills and Audrey Magno added 5.
Malayna McBride and Sara Hampson each contributed seven digs for Mohawk.
Neshannock sweeps
The Lady Lancers defeated Riverside in three games in a Section 1-2A away match, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13.
Mairan Haggerty collected 12 kills and Alexandra Kwiat had 22 points and four aces for Neshannock.
New Castle triumphant
The Lady ‘Canes captured a 25-16, 25-20, 25-23 nonsection home victory over Farrell.
Jori Malone led New Castle (2-2) with seven kills, six aces and three saves. Raegan Hudson notched six kills and four aces, while Janesa Morrison grabbed six kills and three blocks for the Lady ‘Canes.
Leah Wallace and Aly Cioffi both served three aces. Cioffi also scored three saves for New Castle.
Wallace and Jayden Hawkins slammed four kills each.
The junior varsity team lost 25-18, 24-26, 15-9.
Girls tennis
Neshannock rolls
The Lady Lancers cruised to a 5-0 Section 4-2A victory over Beaver Falls at Pearson Park.
Elena Noga (No. 1), Chloe Maalouf (No. 2) and Lindsey Urban (No. 3) picked up singles victories for Neshannock.
The doubles tandems of Alex Ong/Jules Medure (No. 1) and Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (No. 2) also picked up wins.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, BEAVER FALLS 0
SINGLES
1. Elena Noga (N) def. Bria Harris 6-3, 6-1.
2. Chloe Maalouf (N) def. Jessica King 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lindsey Urban (N) def. Naeauni Anderson 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Alex Ong/Jules Medure (N) def. Catherine Moran/Abigail Golnik 6-1, 6-3.
2. Kate Daugherty/Kat Venasco (N) def. Marley Graham/Alisha Haines 6-2, 6-1.
