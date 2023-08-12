Michael Hambrick, a 1977 graduate of New Castle High, was named as an inductee in the 2023 North Allegheny Athletic Hall of Fame in June. The 26th annual hall of fame banquet will be held on Sep. 28 at The Chadwick in Wexford.
“It’s really incredible to be (inducted),” Hambrick said. “It was the last place I worked at. I got into two other hall of fames. Lawrence County (Hall of Fame) was the first one and then the Slippery Rock University Hall of Fame also. Those were more for my athletics. This one is for coaching.”
At North Allegheny, Hambrick was a track and field coach form 1995-2015 and coached girls golf from 2014-18. He also served as a guidance counselor at the school for 23 years.
“I put a lot of time and effort in. I love to coach and had a lot of success at it,” Hambrick said. “It’s pretty prestigious to get into the hall of fame and I really appreciate it.”
Hambrick graduated Slippery Rock University with a master’s degree in secondary counseling in 1992 and coached track and field there for five years. Hambrick also coached track and field and football at New Castle.
