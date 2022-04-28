The accolades keep coming for the Neshannock High girls basketball team after the program’s 2021-22 season.
Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year by the Pennsylvania Sportswriters, while senior Neleh Nogay and junior Mairan Haggerty were tabbed as first-teamers. Haggerty was a first-teamer last season, while Nogay was on the second team.
The Lady Lancers captured their second consecutive WPIAL Class 2A championship and became the first girls team in Lawrence County history to win PIAA gold.
“That’s such an honor for both of them. They both have led us to where we are in two different ways,” Grybowski said of Nogay and Haggerty. “Neleh of course with her defense and court awareness and giving up the basketball and being team-oriented. They’re both team-oriented kids. Mairan has grown this year in all facets of the game. She was always a scorer but not only attacked the three but went to press; rebounded. She did a number of things too.
“They are both keys. We really couldn’t afford to lose either one of them throughout the season. We were blessed to not have any major injuries this year, aside from Neleh suffering a concussion. She came back with a vengeance and led us to where we ended up. They were so focused this year and I’m so proud of the way they performed and I’m even more happy that everyone noticed it.”
Haggerty was the leading scorer for the Lady Lancers this season. She netted a total of 532 points, had 210 rebounds, 74 assists, 96 steals, 54 blocks and made 93 3-pointers.
“We were in lunch and my dad sent me a text and said me and Neleh made first team so I sat over there and showed her the article so it was pretty cool,” Haggerty said. “It’s a really good feeling that shows we worked hard for this and we got it done. I was just happy; I was waiting. That was the last thing to come out and that was definitely one of the things I hoped I could achieve and it was pretty cool.”
Haggerty averaged 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and three steals per game. Haggerty shot 77.6 percent from the free-throw line, 47.7 percent for field goals and 37.6 percent for 3-points.
Nogay, the floor general for the Lady Lancers, broke 1,000 career points this season and ended with a total of 338 on the season. She had 106 rebounds, 207 assists and 174 steals.
“The first person I heard it from was Mairan and she said we both made it,” Nogay said. “We were both just ecstatic at lunch. It’s just so cool that both of us from Neshannock could be first team. It’s just crazy. I’m so happy I get to share it with her.”
Nogay averaged 12.1 points, 7.1 assists and six steals per game. Nogay was 62.5 percent from the charity stripe, 55.6 percent for field goals and 33.9 percent for 3-point shots.
Grybowski had an impressive season in her own right. The 42-year coaching veteran secured 700 career victories this season and took the helm as the first coach to lead a girls team in Lawrence County to state gold.
“I’m humbled by it, I really am. I’ve said in all my years of coaching, coaches don’t get these (accolades) without the kids. They work hard and then awards are plentiful. I’m even more humbled by being voted (ABCA/PGC Transformational) coach of the year. That’s an award by the PA (basketball) coaches association. I guess one of the coaches nominated me and once you’re nominated they put you to the vote. Two of the players write why you think your coach deserves it. Neleh and Addi (Watts) wrote why and it actually made me cry.
“The state coach of the year is a fantastic award. I was speechless. It usually goes to the team that wins the state. There were a lot of firsts this year. It was a great year and to make it back to states and win it was phenomenal and to get the accolades and awards we’re getting is like the cherry on top of the hot fudge sundae.”
Nogay and Haggerty both praised Grybowski for winning coach of the year.
“That’s awesome. I knew she was going to get coach of the year,” Haggerty said. “She’s really a great coach and she deserves it.”
“She fully deserves it,” Nogay said. “She works her butt off all year. Gets us film and prepared for every team we saw. She’s an amazing coach.”
