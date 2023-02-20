Mairan Haggerty delivered a dominant performance for the Neshannock High girls basketball team Saturday.
Haggerty poured in a game-high 40 points to pace the third-seeded Lady Lancers to a 73-29 WPIAL Class 3A first-round home playoff win over 14th-seeded Charleroi.
Haggerty was 16 of 21 from the floor, including 8 of 12 from behind the arc. She added 17 points in the first quarter and 17 more in the second period.
Haggerty collected eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocks.
“Mairan had a great all-around game,” Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. “When she’s feeling it, there’s nobody better. It’s really neat to watch her in her element.”
The Lady Lancers (17-6) advance to the quarterfinals to meet 11th-seeded Mohawk (15-8) at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Union. Neshannock won both meetings between the Section 1 rivals in the regular season, 53-50 and 48-44.
“They played us tough both times,” Grybowski said of the prior meetings against Mohawk. “They do a lot of good things and they have a lot of people that can score.”
Neshannock coasted to a 28-6 lead after one quarter against the Lady Cougars and 45-16 at the break.
“We got off to a good start. We had a sluggish start,” Grybowski said. “It was a Saturday afternoon game, that’s always tough.
“We did some really good things. We were taking care of the ball and finding the open man. All of that was really good. It was a good game to start the playoffs.”
Aaralyn Nogay notched 10 points for Neshannock, while Camdyn Cole contributed eight assists and five rebounds.
The Lady Lancers were 30 of 47 from the floor.
Bella Cararotto scored 10 points for Charleroi (11-10).
