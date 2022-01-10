Neshannock High girls basketball standout Mairan Haggerty was on target Saturday night.
Haggerty cashed in a school-record nine 3-pointers, finishing with 27 total points, to lead the Lady Lancers to an 80-40 win over Farrell in the Showdown at Sharon.
Haggerty was 9 of 14 from behind the arc and 9 of 18 overall from the field. She added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Haggerty tossed in 12 tallies in the opening quarter as Neshannock (9-1) built a 19-13 lead after the opening eight minutes.
“Mairan had a great all-around game,” Lady Lancers coach Luann Grybowski said. “She rebounded, she passed it well, she shot it well. Her teammates knew she was hitting.
“She’s getting better. She’s maturing and growing. There were times last year where she was only a shooter. She attacks the rim. She rebounds. She’s getting better defensively. I see improvements every game and that’s a good thing.”
The win is the 694th in Grybowski’s 42-year career.
Haggerty also drained five of her last six attempts from behind the arc.
The Lady Lancers pushed the lead to 35-22 at the half before pulling away in the final 16 minutes.
“They were big; they had an athletic point guard,” Grybowski said. “They mixed defenses on us. It was a bigger floor, it was tougher for us to trap on.
“They are athletic. It was a good test for us.”
Megan Pallerino was next with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals for Neshannock. Pallerino posted 12 markers in the third quarter.
Neleh Nogay and Addi Watts both scored 11 points for the Lady Lancers. Nogay contributed 10 assists and six steals, while Watts added seven assists and four steals.
Neshannock was 30 of 63 from the field.
Laurel 46,
Lakeview 32
Johnna Hill scored 12 points to pace the Lady Spartans to a win over the Lady Sailers in the Showdown at Sharon.
Regan Atkins tossed in 10 markers for Laurel.
The Lady Spartans (4-4) sprinted to a 19-7 lead after one and settled for a 31-21 buffer at the break. Laurel carried a 42-24 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Reese Gadsby garnered a game-best 15 points for Lakeview.
Erie 53,
Mohawk 33
The second quarter proved costly for the Lady Warriors in a home loss to Erie.
Mohawk (2-8) led 10-7 after one quarter. However, the Lady Warriors were blanked in the second stanza and trailed 20-10 at recess. Erie stretched the margin to 32-20 going to the fourth quarter.
Natalie Lape scored 14 points to lead Mohawk.
