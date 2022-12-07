The Union High football team punched its ticket to the PIAA Class 1A championship on Friday.
Kaden Fisher and Mike Gunn had some major plays to capture a 46-36 victory over Port Allegany at Memorial Field in Clarion. This is the first time in history the Scotties will compete for a state championship.
Fisher took over in the quarterback position in the second quarter after Braylon Thomas suffered an injury. He threw a 31-yard touchdown to Dayne Johnke in the second as time expired in the period.
“We were just looking for a play,” Fisher said. “Dayne made a great catch, line blocked, it just worked out in our favor. We got a lot of threats coming off the bench and everything. Thomas is a great player. We needed him but other guys stepped up and we made plays.”
In the fourth quarter, Fisher made a strip sack on Port Allegany’s quarterback for a 65-yard touchdown return.
“We were getting pressure the whole night,” Fisher said. “The whole line did their job, I came free and made a play.”
“That was probably one of the biggest plays of the game,” Union coach Kim Niedbala said. “They had a little bit of momentum there, they were driving the field and we were able to come up with the big sack and (Fisher) recovered it.”
After Fisher’s touchdown, Gunn recovered a kickoff fumble in the fourth to regain possession of the ball and two plays later he entered the end zone on a 38-yard run.
“It definitely feels great,” Gunn said of the win. “There’s more to do. We got one more left. We’ve been working since June and we just got to finish it up. We’re not done yet.”
Gunn grabbed the final Union touchdown of the night on a 42-yard run.
“I just had to kind of seal the deal,” Gunn said of the touchdown. “Just try to finish it off, put us ahead and get another stop on defense.”
For their efforts, Fisher and Gunn were named Lawrence County Co-Athletes of the Week as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“He played excellent. He played well both offensively and defensively,” Niedbala said of Gunn. “He had to carry the ball a lot more than what he has but we’ve used him all year.”
Fisher isn’t the only one who has played in the quarterback position for Union aside from Thomas.
“That’s why we’ve kind of used those guys all year — Matt Stanley and Mike Gunn,” Niedbala said. “They were able to step in there and pick up the slack while Braylon was out.”
Gunn has a total of 86 carries for 505 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
“I just saw the hole. I actually was going to kneel because we were up in the game but I decided I’m just going to take over,” Gunn said on his kickoff recovery. “The team, the line blocked well and they gave me the holes open to run.”
Fisher is 2 of 3 in passing with a total of 61 yards this season. He’s had nine receptions for 164 yards.
“It feels great. We worked hard all summer,” Fisher said of advancing to the state championship. “It’s been a long journey. It feels good. (Port Allegany’s) a great team. They fought until the end. It was a hard game.”
