The Neshannock High girls basketball team celebrated with coach Luann Grybowski prior to the start of its game against Riverside on Thursday.
Rep. Marla Brown presented Grybowski a plaque commemorating her on being selected as the 2021-22 Section 2 Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Section 2 spans eight state associations including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Washington D.C., and West Virginia.
“I was really honored. The state award was great and was an honor for me as well. When that state award came through they gave you a questionnaire to fill out for regional and national. You had to fill out things like years of coaching, wins, playoff appearances, community involvement and what you do program wise. It was based on a lot of different things,” Grybowski said. “You just fill it out and think, ‘Well, there’s a least one person from every state,’ and I didn’t exactly know what states would be in our region at the time. When Ed Frye got that email, he texted me and said, ‘Congratulations,’ and I said, ‘For what?’ because I really didn’t know. I said, ‘Wow.’ I was taken aback because there are a lot of qualified coaches and people who do a great job. But, these types of awards don’t come without having success as a team and having great assistant coaches and great players.
“It’s an honor and a privilege. It’s also an award for all of the kids that played for me last year, the last few years actually, and for the community and school district as well. I think it’s a reflection of all of that combined.”
Grybowski hopes her involvement in the sport of basketball continues to translate life lessons to her players.
“I only can hope that with every season I try to have an affect on kids not only in the basketball world and the Xs and Os but as people and as young women,” Grybowski said. “Hopefully, just teach them that you are put on a pedestal when you have success like this. I want them all to be good role models and to learn this game is actually life and the life lessons that you learn good and bad through wins and losses will prepare you better for the crazy world we live in today.”
