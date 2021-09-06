The Wilmington High football team may have a longer break than initially expected.
The Greyhounds’ game on the road scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Oil City was canceled Monday. The Oilers had an outbreak of COVID in their program, prompting the cancellation.
“Oil City called us and canceled the game,” Wilmington athletic director Brandy Sanford said. “We are actively looking for a game for this week; we’re hoping we get a favorable response.”
“We had practice this morning, in preparation of the game against Oil City,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “Shortly after noon, probably about an hour after practice ended, Brandy Sanford shared the news about the game.
“I speak for the players and the coaches alike, we were very disappointed to get that news. We send our thoughts and prayers out to Oil City. We hope the symptoms are mild and everyone recovers quickly. We’ll keep optimistic that we can find an opponent.”
The Oilers (1-1) lost to General McLane, 33-12, in their opener and defeated Conneaut, 38-18, last week at the Oil Field — the school’s newly-renovated, turf stadium.
Oil City is a District 10, Region, 5-4A member, while Wilmington competes in District 10, Region 1-2A.
The Greyhounds are looking for an opponent to fill this week’s void. They are looking not only in Pennsylvania, but in Ohio as well.
“We’re just trying to find teams that have open dates right now,” Phillian said. “We’re working with the contacts we have. We’re trying to see who is open this week and we’re trying to get in touch with those schools.
“We would be willing to host or go on the road; we’re trying to get in touch with the teams and coordinate a game.”
Phillian said there is no set deadline this week of when he wants to find an opponent by.
“We’re certainly open to all possibilities at this point,” he said. “We will do our best to navigate this situation.”
The Greyhounds were scheduled to play at West Middlesex last Friday, as listed on the preseason schedule. But that game was wiped out when West Middlesex and Sharpsville formed a co-op, which was made official early last month.
“We were disappointed about having a bye week last week,” Phillian said. “The boys were very eager to play that game (against Oil City). It’s definitely a letdown. But, we will continue to focus on our vision and not the circumstance.”
That cancelation left Wilmington searching for a game last week. The school was unsuccessful in its bid to find a replacement and the Greyhounds had last week off.
Wilmington opened the season with a 50-0 home win over Reynolds on Aug. 27. The Greyhounds’ next scheduled game is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Greenville in a District 10, Region 1-2A/3A contest.
“i think having two weeks would be a major challenge, especially in Week 2 and Week 3 of the season,” Phillian said. “Having one week off, I applaud our players and coaching staff. We made the most of last week.
“I thought we improved as a team. For our team in particular, we need the game reps. With that in mind, it’s our intention to find a game. We haven’t spent time planning for a second bye. We’ll continue going in that direction.”
