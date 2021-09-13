The Greyhounds traveled over 200 miles for a nonregion matchup and returned with a setback.
Wilmington dug an early hole and couldn’t recover in dropping a 35-14 verdict to Liberty-Benton (Ohio) on Saturday. The loss snapped the Greyhounds’ 23-game regular season winning streak.
Wilmington’s last loss in the regular season was a 31-19 road setback to Farrell in 2018.
The Greyhounds added the game on Thursday after their regularly-scheduled matchup with Oil City was canceled because the Oilers were battling COVID cases.
Liberty-Benton, which is in Findlay, held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles were up 21-7 at the half.
Luke Edwards scored Wilmington’s first touchdown on an 80-yard run in the second quarter.
The Eagles pushed the margin to 28-7 going to the fourth quarter. They held a 35-7 margin before Wilmington closed the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown toss from Tuff McConahy to Cole McCallister.
