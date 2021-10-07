Farrell's fastest player is ... Anthony Stallworth or Kylon Wilson? Someone else? it would be interesting to pit Stallworth and Wilson in a 40-yard or 100-meter dash.
Steelers' speedster Stallworth is pursuing the career rushing record for Farrell's fabled program, while Wilson is making his mark as a game-breaker from the line of scrimmage and special teams.
The duo will be on display tonight as Farrell (4-0 region, 4-0 overlal) faces Wilmington (4-0, 4-1) in a Region 1 showdown on the Greyhounds' home field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
In this week's Harrisburg Patriot-News poll Farrell is first, having displaced Southern Columbia (which had its 65-game win skein snapped last week by Wyomissing, 41-21). Wilmington, which lost to Southern Columbia in last season's PIAA title tilt, is ranked eighth in the statewide poll.
The synthetic surface at Greyhounds Stadium in New Wilmington is considerably faster than Sharpsville's soggy sod where Farrell fared 2 weeks ago,
"It's a nice surface to kind of show their talents and speed and their agility. ... Now they get to play on a better surface, and oh, my God! Looking forward to that!," gushed Steelers coach Amp Pegues.
Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian spent years tutoring track and field athletes, so he knows straight-line speed when he sees it.
"He is such a good running back — so good," Phillian said of Stallworth.
Meanwhile, Wilson finished fifth in the 100-meter dash in last spring's District 10 Class 2A Track & Field Championships. His seed time was 11.2. So it was suggested to Phillian that Wilson may well be the faster of the two.
"I would tell you, in my observation from the film, it would indicate that is the case. He (Wilson) is a 'burner,'" an admiring Phillian added.
Facing Farrell presents a myriad of challenges for an opposing defense. The Steelers have outscored four foes by a cumulative 222-6 differential. Stallworth has sprinted for 717 yards on only 47 carries (15.2) and 11 touchdowns. He entered this season with 3,053 yards rushing, second only to Christian Lewis (4,313) in Farrell football annals.
"The crazy thing is, they are just so strong everywhere," Phillian observed. "Whenever you put this Farrell team on film and you look at them, I think Coach Pegues and his staff have done a terrific job. They're outstanding at the skill positions, they're very solid up front on the line of scrimmage. So it's a team that really impresses you.
"I think the biggest thing to start with is we can't make any mistakes," Phillian continued. "We've got to play a disciplined football game, limit the turnovers, and limit the penalties. Because if you turn the ball over and give Farrell a short field ... they are certainly very good at capitalizing on that. And also, if you commit penalties on defense you're giving them a short field and making it easy for them; and on offense, if you commit penalties you're going to be off-schedule.
"So I think the big thing is a disciplined football game," Phillian reiterated. "I think offensively we have to show up and do a good job on the line of scrimmage. And defensively (for Wilmington), when you watch this Farrell team, they've just made one big play after the next this year. I don't think you're ever gonna totally take that away. But I think defensively, game-plan-wise, we're going to try to limit the big play as much as possible."
Farrell is frustrated, Pegues admitted. The Steelers have lost two games — figuratively speaking — to cancellations, including last week.
"We really were trying to find a game because we didn't want have another bye," Pegues explained. "We played a game, we had a bye ... we played a game, now we had another bye. That really doesn't fare well, makes us kind of a little rusty. So it's been a problem, actually."
Convoluted logic, perhaps, but the Steelers are a victim of their own success. No one wants to schedule this season's Steelers on short notice.
"I was probably turned down by 10 to 12 schools — some of those schools being bigger schools; some other schools wouldn't even return my calls," Pegues related. "It started picking up, and we actually, maybe could've found a game on (last) Friday, but by that time it's just way too late trying to prepare for a game."
Wilmington was confronted with the same situation, having a Week-2 game at Oil City canceled. When Phillian was faced with another unexpected bye in Week 4 he and his staff found a foe in Findlay, Ohio — Benton-Liberty — which ultimately inflicted the 'Hounds' lone loss (35-14). In spite of that Wilmington has won three consecutive contests, scoring 124 points in the process.
"One thing that makes me so proud of the boys on our football team is that I really think that they have grown and improved each and every, single week," Phillian praised. "From one week to the next that's been something that's been very enjoyable for myself and for the coaching staff. This is a team that's improved every, single week. And I would say, at this point in time, we're playing as well as we've played this season, and the reason I say that is because from one week to the next they've shown continual and gradual improvement. I think that's a credit to the boys and a credit to their work-ethic.
"That being said, we know that the challenge this week is the steepest one that we've faced this year. But I think our team's in the best spot this season to take on and tackle that challenge," Phillian added.
"Coach Phillian does a great job with those kids. You know they're well-coached, hard-nosed. They're tough kids," Pegues said. "They're gonna come out and play as hard as they can. They lost a lot (to graduation), they're on the young side. But their coaching staff is going to have them prepared and they're going to be ready to play."
Wilmington has won five consecutive District 10, Class 2A crowns, including last season. Owing to D-10's reconfiguration of its regions, the 'Hounds had to face Farrell in a 2020 home-and-home regular-season series, then in the district finale. Wilmington swept all 3 games by respective 41-20, 21-20 and 19-14 scores.
Ironically, the 'Hounds — no pun intended — are the underdog this time around. Prior to last season, Farrell forged back-to-back PIAA Class 1A crowns and 5 single-A D-10 titles.
"I think that when you look at things on paper, we definitely come in as the underdog," Phillian acknowledged, emphasizing, "and that certainly is a role that we would not only accept, but we would embrace. Farrell is the team that has a multitude of returning starters back on both sides of the football. When you look at the state rankings they're the number one-ranked team in the state, so that says a lot. So being the underdog is something that we're going to embrace as we prepare for this challenge this week."
The Greyhounds graduated 17 seniors from last season's squad. During those three head-to-head meetings Wilmington went for 1,026 total yards, compared with 841 for Farrell. And the Greyhounds' ground game garnered 974 yards to the Steelers' 463 despite Stallworth's 315 (on 54 carries). Also noteworthy, Farrell finished those games with four turnovers (two for Wilmington) and 32 penalties for 199 lost yards (20-195 for the 'Hounds).
"That Wilmington team was very experienced last year," Pegues reflected. "Different personnel this year, but like I said, the coaching staff is still there so they're going to be well prepared. And the same thing for us. We had a lot of young guys last year who got some valuable reps; now those guys are coming up, being seniors, and we have a lot of experience. So we're definitely looking for a different outcome this year."
While Wilmington's success last season was predicated on its lines, for Farrell, that has been the key this year.
"For sure," Pegues asserted. "It's always going to start up front, on both sides of the ball. Our team goes as far as our offensive line goes. We call them 'Heart and Soul,' and if they come and play like they're supposed to, then I think we'll be fine.
"For us, the key to this game has got to be controlling the line of scrimmage, tackling well, and staying away from too many penalties," Pegues assessed. "And obviously, if you take care of the ball, most likely you're going to win the game. So for us, it's just doing the things we need to do.
"It's still early in the season, but this game has the ramifications for later in the year — basically for first place in our region. So if we just take care of the ball and come to play like we're supposed to, I think we'll be fine," Pegues added.
"From a pressure standpoint for us, each and every week it's a matter of focusing on your vision, not your circumstances," said Phillian in his familiar refrain. "And the way we would correlate that is, the team that we're playing is circumstantial, so we're gonna choose to focus on our vision, we're gonna try to get better and improve every time out on the practice field or the game field. We're focused on ourselves, our improvement, focused on getting better each and every, single day.
"So because that's our mind-set, our focus, I don't think who we're playing really adds more or less pressure from one week to the next," Phillian added.
"We're coming off an exciting game (last) Friday night with a really good Sharpsville Blue Devils football team, and we're very much excited for this one, as well," continued Phillian, the two-time PIAA Class 2A Coach of the Year. "We're hoping some of the excitement and the momentum we captured last Friday ... can roll into this week's game.
"There's no doubt we've got a tremendous amount of respect for Farrell and Coach Pegues and what that program does year in and year out," Phillian continued, concluding, "Through that respect has bred some great football games when the two of us have met, and we're certainly excited to get together and play a football game with Farrell again this season."
Pegues, reflecting on Farrell's fragmented schedule, related, "I think our mind-set is, number one, just happy to be playin' a game — considering how these last few weeks have gone. My kids are really anxious to get out there and perform and play. I'm just hoping we get a game Friday — and, two, we know what's at stake for this game — this game is actually for the region (regular-season championship).
"Yeah," Pegues acknowledged, "we like trying to think of it as just another game, but we know it's bigger than that. Wilmington's beaten us the last four times we've played. So I wouldn't call it 'revenge,' but I'm just calling it ... sort of ... to get back to where we need to be, and this game means a lot more than 'just a game.'"
