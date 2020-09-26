The Wilmington High football team dominated on both sides of the ball Friday night.
The Greyhounds amassed 352 yards of total offense, while pitching a shutout on defense in a 42-0 District 10, Region 1-2A home win over Sharpsville.
Five different players scored for Wilmington (3-0 region, 3-0 overall). Caelan Bender rushed for a team-high 101 yards on four carries. He scored on runs of 42 yards each time.
Bender also was 3 of 6 through the air for 26 yards with an interception.
Ethan Susen was next for the Greyhounds with 96 rushing yards on four carries, including an 80-yard run to close the scoring.
Wilmington led 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the half. The Greyhounds scored their final touchdown in the the third period. Daniel Hartwell made all six of his extra points.
Wilmington will travel to Greenville at 7 p.m. Friday for a region contest.
