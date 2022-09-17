HERMITAGE — The Wilmington High football team came alive just in time Friday night.

The Greyhounds trailed Hickory by 14 points after three quarters in a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A matchup.

Wilmington, though, regrouped and took the lead for good with nine seconds left in the game in a 22-21 region road win over the host Hornets.

The Greyhounds (2-1 region, 3-1 overall) faced fourth-and-seven with just 13 seconds to play. Wilmington hit a crossing pattern for the score with nine seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 21-20. Greyhounds quarterback Tuff McConahy found Buddah Book on the 7-yard scoring pass.

Phillian wasted little time in making a decision.

Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin took the pitch from McConahy and raced to his left and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

Ben Miller scored two rushing touchdowns for the Greyhounds on runs of 5 and 18 yards. James Winters’ conversion kicks knotted the count at 14.

The Hornets, who compete in Class 3A, are now 0-2, 2-2.

Two weeks ago, the Greyhounds erased a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit to knock off visiting Greenville, 14-7. Wilmington also scored late in that contest to earn the win.

Wilmington returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Sharon.

Sports Editor

Ron Poniewasz Jr. is the sports editor at the New Castle News.

