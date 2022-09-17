...Dense Fog Expected Tonight Through Saturday Morning...
Wilmington's Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during Friday’s game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington's Tuff McConahy rolls out to pass while trying to avoid a Hickory defender.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy prepares to throw a pass against Hickory on Friday night at the Hornets’ field
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington coach Casey Hilton celebrates after the defense forced a turnover on downs against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington’s Ben Miller runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Wilmington's Buddah Book lines up at wide receiver against Hickory.
HERMITAGE — The Wilmington High football team came alive just in time Friday night.
The Greyhounds trailed Hickory by 14 points after three quarters in a District 10, Region 3-2A/3A matchup.
Wilmington, though, regrouped and took the lead for good with nine seconds left in the game in a 22-21 region road win over the host Hornets.
The Greyhounds (2-1 region, 3-1 overall) faced fourth-and-seven with just 13 seconds to play. Wilmington hit a crossing pattern for the score with nine seconds to go, cutting the deficit to 21-20. Greyhounds quarterback Tuff McConahy found Buddah Book on the 7-yard scoring pass.
Phillian wasted little time in making a decision.
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin took the pitch from McConahy and raced to his left and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead two-point conversion.
Ben Miller scored two rushing touchdowns for the Greyhounds on runs of 5 and 18 yards. James Winters’ conversion kicks knotted the count at 14.
The Hornets, who compete in Class 3A, are now 0-2, 2-2.
Two weeks ago, the Greyhounds erased a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit to knock off visiting Greenville, 14-7. Wilmington also scored late in that contest to earn the win.
Wilmington returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts Sharon.
Buddah Book
Wilmington's Buddah Book lines up at wide receiver against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Mikulin
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during Friday’s game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Ben Miller
Wilmington’s Ben Miller runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Casey Hilton
Wilmington coach Casey Hilton celebrates after the defense forced a turnover on downs against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Fans.JPG
Tuff McConahy
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy prepares to throw a pass against Hickory on Friday night at the Hornets’ field
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tuff McConahy
Wilmington's Tuff McConahy rolls out to pass while trying to avoid a Hickory defender.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mitch 2.JPG
Mitch.JPG
Brandon Phillian
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Brandon Phillian
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Mikulin
Wilmington's Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Buddah Book
Wilmington's Buddah Book lines up at wide receiver against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Mikulin
Wilmington’s Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during Friday’s game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Ben Miller
Wilmington’s Ben Miller runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Casey Hilton
Wilmington coach Casey Hilton celebrates after the defense forced a turnover on downs against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Fans.JPG
Tuff McConahy
Wilmington’s Tuff McConahy prepares to throw a pass against Hickory on Friday night at the Hornets’ field
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tuff McConahy
Wilmington's Tuff McConahy rolls out to pass while trying to avoid a Hickory defender.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Mitch 2.JPG
Mitch.JPG
Brandon Phillian
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Brandon Phillian
Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian during an away game against Hickory.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
Tyler Mikulin
Wilmington's Tyler Mikulin runs with the ball during an away game at Hickory.
