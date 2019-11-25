The road toward a berth in the state championship will be a somewhat familiar one for the Wilmington High football team.
The Greyhounds will compete for a second consecutive week in Slippery Rock, but this time at Slippery Rock High School. Wilmington will oppose Avonworth at 6 p.m. Friday in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.
The Greyhounds (12-0) moved on with a 45-27 win over Ridgway-Johnsonburg last Friday at Slippery Rock University. The Antelopes (14-0) captured the WPIAL championship on Saturday with a 28-6 decision over Washington.
Wilmington is in the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive season and bidding for a third straight trip to Hershey to play for the state title. The Greyhounds were defeated each of the past two years in the state championship game by eastern power Southern Columbia. The Tigers are playing Richland in the other state semifinal in Class 2A at 7 p.m. Friday at Selinsgrove High School.
“I think experience is absolutely huge,” said second-year Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian following Friday’s win over Ridgway-Johnsonburg. “These guys have (12) games under their belt.
“I believe that our ability to conquer and handle adversity will serve us very well as we move forward into the state playoffs. What a resilient bunch we have in our locker room. I couldn’t be more happy with the kids and the way they battled.”
Included in Avonworth’s 14 victories this year is a season-opening 21-7 home win over Neshannock.
The winner of the Class 2A semifinal matchups will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hersheypark Stadium in the championship.
