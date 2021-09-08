The roller-coaster week continues for the Wilmington High football team.
The Greyhounds have watched two football games get canceled this week as Friday rapidly approaches.
On Wednesday, Wilmington's game against St. Thomas Aquinas (Ohio) was canceled due to the Knights being unable to play.
"We're disappointed that things didn't work out with St. Thomas Aquinas," Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. "We're still actively looking to try and find a game for this weekend."
Four other District 10 programs also are without a game this week — Kennedy Catholic, Erie McDowell, Northwestern and Saegertown.
Wilmington is scheduled to host Kennedy Catholic on Oct. 16.
"We're exploring different options to find a game for this coming weekend," Phillian said. "I don't think we have a set, hard deadline. We'll definitely continue to explore the options."
Wilmington's regularly-scheduled game set for Friday against Oil City was canceled on Monday. The Oilers had an outbreak of COVID in their program, prompting the cancelation.
Oil City is a District 10, Region, 5-4A member, while Wilmington competes in District 10, Region 1-2A.
The Greyhounds were scheduled to play at West Middlesex last Friday, as listed on the preseason schedule. But that game was wiped out when West Middlesex and Sharpsville formed a co-op, which was made official early last month.
"We had a team meeting with the players and coaches (on Wednesday)," Phillian said. "After our team meeting, we spent time to seek out schools and contact schools that had openings.
"Our athletic director (Brandy Sanford) and I have a great relationship. When it comes to matters like this, she leads the way. We do a great job hand in hand working collaboratively to find the best situation for our players and coaches."
Wilmington's next regularly-scheduled matchup is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Greenville. It's a Saturday matchup, which could afford the Greyhounds some flexibility when securing a possible game date for this week.
"Having that extra day definitely expands the option," Phillian said. "Everything is a work in progress. Hopefully we gain some clarity on Thursday."
Wilmington opened the season with a 50-0 home win over Reynolds on Aug. 27. If the Greyhounds aren't able to find a game for this week, it will create a rare double bye in the early stages of the season.
"Certainly one of the biggest motivating factors is you always want to play a football game," Phillian said. "If we are unable to find a game, we are off two weeks in a row. I would hate to see our team go two weeks in a row without the opportunity of playing a game."
