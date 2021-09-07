The Wilmington High football team will take the field again this week after all.
The Greyhounds had their regularly scheduled game, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Oil City, canceled because of an outbreak of COVID in the Oilers’ program. That cancellation was announced Monday night.
Tuesday, Wilmington locked up a replacement when it announced a game against St. Thomas Aquinas, which is based in Louisville, Ohio. The game is set for 7 p.m. Friday on the Knights’ home field.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to find a replacement game at this stage of the week,” Greyhounds coach Brandon Phillian said. “To have to do it on a Tuesday morning is tough.
“We are very gracious they were willing to play us and host us. We’re excited to have a game and to have a game against such a quality opponent.”
The Greyhounds are 1-0, defeating Reynolds 50-0 in the season opener on Aug. 27.
St. Thomas Aquinas comes in 0-3, falling to Struthers (46-12), Danville (35-19) and Carrollton (69-18).
“We exchanged film with them today,” Phillian said. “We haven’t gotten too in-depth yet, but we will do that later (Tuesday) night. Offensively, they look like they are a shotgun spread with four receivers.”
The Greyhounds were scheduled to play at West Middlesex last Friday, as listed on the preseason schedule. But that game was wiped out when West Middlesex and Sharpsville formed a co-op, which was made official early last month. Without a game this week, that would have left Wilmington with an unusual two straight bye weeks.
“To find a game within 24 hours like we did, we were pleasantly surprised,” Phillian said. “For our football team, having one bye week, we were able to use it productively. To go two weeks without playing a game would have been detrimental to our growth as a football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.