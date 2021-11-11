Wilmington High’s football program has won five consecutive District 10, Class 2A titles — 15 overall — and appeared in the PIAA championship game three of the last four seasons while winning the 2008 state championship.
Since transitioning from the WPIAL to District 10 in 1994, it’s not often the ‘Hounds have been underdogs. However, coach Brandon Phillian related, “I think this scenario fits into our playoff approach in general, in which each and every week in the playoffs we preach to our boys that these are ‘one-week Super Bowls,’ that what happened before doesn’t matter.
Phillian noted, “Every, single week in the playoffs everybody’s record re-sets to zero-and-zero. There’s a totally different mentality; it’s do-or-die, win-or-go-home.”
Wilmington (7-2) faces Farrell (8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hickory High’s Hornet Stadium. The game is a rematch from last year when Wilmington won (19-14), snapping the Steelers’ five-year D-10 Class 1A skein and preventing a potential PIAA three-peat. Farrell forged back-to-back commonwealth crowns (2018-19) — the latter during coach Amp Pegues’ initial season at his alma mater’s helm.
Following last season’s disappointment, Farrell has been a force, outscoring opponents, 462-49. That includes a 54-0 win over Wilmington, as well as last week’s D-10 tournament opening-round rout of Greenville (60-14). Minutes removed from the latter, Pegues, without prompting, said,
“Our shift, right now, is focused on (this) week. We’re focused on Wilmington, we’re focused on a D-10 title, and we’re ready to play.”
Since that setback to the Steelers, Wilmington has won three consecutive contests, including last week over Northwestern (41-21). The Wildcats were undefeated and it was a virtual home game, taking place at Edinboro.
Wilmington went from a 14-all halftime stalemate to a convincing conquest as Tuff McConahy, Luke Edwards (twice) and Tyler Mikulin garnered Greyhounds’ second-half scores. Edwards ended with 213 yards rushing, including a 65-yard scoring sprint, and McConahy connected with Edwards and Mikulin for 7- and 20-yard TD tosses while also running in from a yard out. Ben Miller also ran for a score as the Greyhounds’ ground game gained 369 yards (418 total).
“When you look at Northwestern, Coach (Mark) Brooks and his staff do a great job,” Phillian praised. “They not only were tremendous this season, they’ve got a great program up there. They were extremely well-coached, they’re a senior-laden team, a very veteran group, so we knew it was going to be a big-time challenge. I think the score at halftime ... certainly reflected that.
“So I think for us to go up there and have the second half that we did, I would say honestly that that was our team’s best performance to this point in the season,” Phillian reflected. “I think a lot of the growth that our young team showed throughout the season really came through (last) Friday night.
“It’s just a win that we’re really excited about, and we hope that gives us a lot of momentum going into the District 10 championship game (to)night.”
The Greyhounds may be peaking at the season’s most opportune time.
“I think it is fair to say that,” Phillian asserted. “And I think anytime you’re going into the playoffs, that’s when you want to hit your stride, that’s when you want to play your best football. It’s only been one playoff game thus far, but in that one game I think it is the best football that we’ve played to this point in the season.”
However, Phillian feels focus on Farrell for Wilmington will be key.
“Even in the playoffs, the fact we won a playoff game, hey, that’s over,” the Hounds’ headmaster mused. “So we know — regular season and even what happened thus far in the playoffs — at the end of the day the re-set button has been pushed. Everybody is zero-and-zero, and it comes down to one football game to be played (to)night. The winner wins the District 10 championship and advances to the state playoffs, and the loser goes home.”
Steelers’ senior stalwart Anthony Stallworth — the program’s career rushing leader — seems to be hitting his stride, having surpassed the 200-yard plateau in four of the last five games, including last week’s 11-carry, 252-yard, 5-TD game against Greenville. Versatile Kylon Wilson, quarterbacks Kabron Smith, Trian Holden and Lamont Samuels, and receiver Omar Stewart have complemented Stallworth, who runs behind a line averaging approximately 325 pounds.
“Farrell’s a really, really talented football team,” Phillian praised. “I think Farrell’s got a great balance as far as they’ve got some big-time athletes in the skill positions and they’re complemented by a strong, big, physical line on both sides of the football.
“I think that they’re a complete football team, and I think it’s going to be a big challenge (to)night, and we’re certainly embracing the challenge. We’re just so excited for the opportunity to compete for a district championship.”
Wilmington’s wing-T offense has generated generations of great ground games. Controlling the clock and possessing the pigskin would seem key to keeping Farrell’s offense on the Steelers’ sideline.
“We certainly want to be able to possess and control the ball,” Phillian admitted. “But that being said, Farrell’s very, very good with their run-defense (led by linebackers Anthony Jackson and Taidon Strickland). So the only way for us to be successful offensively I think we’ve got to have good balance, and I think we showed a good balance offensively at the end of the regular season. I think we’ve shown a great ability to throw the football. For us to be successful offensively (to)night I think we’re gonna have to demonstrate a balanced offense.”
Phillian feels Farrell favorably can be compared to perennial PIAA power Southern Columbia’s clubs Wilmington faced the past several seasons.
“I would say in both cases you’ve got really solid football teams, complete football teams. and I think that’s what makes a great football team, when it’s a complete team,” Phillian assessed. “The similarity I see between both of those teams is ... they’ve both got outstanding athletes at the skill-positions, and they’ve got big, physical, strong lines on both sides of the ball. So to me, the similarity that I would draw is that fact that both are, what I would call, complete football teams.”
Asked where the 2021 edition will leave its legacy on Farrell football, Pegues paused, noting, “It still remains to be seen ... “ then adding, “They could be up there with the greats. We have some very talented kids, we’ve got some size, we’ve got a very good squad. and I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my coaching staff for putting these kids in the right positions and doing what they do, working every day ... “
Fans who feel pride in programs such as Farrell and Wilmington can become spoiled with success, assuming annual playoff wins ending in championships.
“Any time you have the opportunity to compete for a championship is special,” Phillian said, “it’s something to never be taken for granted because — while the (Wilmington) program has been fortunate to be able to do that now for the sixth straight year — the program remains the same, but the faces of the players is different. For each group of players to come through, it’s their commitment, their dedication, their hard work that earns them the right to do this.
“We’re so happy for this year’s team, that their commitment, that their dedication has paid off and afforded them this incredible opportunity. Hey, any time you play in a championship game at the high school level it’s an opportunity that you’ll never forget, one that will stay with you for the rest of your life,” Phillian concluded.
