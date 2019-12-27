The Wilmington High football team once again stood tall in District 10 in Class 2A action.
The Greyhounds won the Region 4 championship with a 3-0 mark and captured their fourth consecutive District 10 crown as well. Wilmington advanced to the PIAA playoffs, reaching the semifinals for the fourth season in a row.
But Avonworth dashed the Greyhounds' bid for a third consecutive spot in the state championship game with a 33-21 win in the semifinals at Slippery Rock High School. The loss ended Wilmington's season at 12-1 under second-year coach Brandon Phillian.
"I'm very proud of what our team was able to accomplish this season," Phillian said. "I give a lot of credit to the players. They showed a lot of dedication to the program.
"I feel very blessed to work with such great coaches. They do such a great job with the players. The continued support from the school and community also plays a huge role in our success and we're very appreciative of that. It's a special thing the way they get behind the program."
Junior McConahy was named the region's Player of the Year. A senior, McConahy ranked second in Lawrence County in receiving with 37 catches for 703 yards. He scored nine touchdowns as well.
"Junior receiving that award is the culmination of a lot of hard work," Phillian said. "As soon as 2018 came to an end, he didn't take any time off. He went right to work.
"That distinction and honor is a testament to the hard work he put in. He was extremely dedicated throughout the season. He's a hard worker and a talented player."
McConahy (wide receiver), Caelan Bender (quarterback), Darren Miller (running back), Ethan Susen (all purpose), Jon Takash (offensive lineman), Jacob Chimiak (offensive lineman), Morgan Whiting (offensive lineman) and Connor Vass-Gal (offensive lineman) earned first-team all-region status for the Greyhounds.
McConahy (defensive lineman), Whiting (defensive lineman), Weston Phanco (defensive lineman), Chimiak (defensive lineman), Miller (linebacker), Shane Cox (linebacker), Braxton Shimrack (defensive back), Bender (defensive back), and Susen (defensive back) captured first-team all-region status for Wilmington.
Greyhounds kicker Daniel Hartwell claimed all-region first-team mention as well.
Bender, Miller, Susen, Chimiak, Whiting, Vass-Gal, Hartwell, Phanco and Shimrack all return next season.
"Any time you return eight starters on the offense and nine on defense, that certainly lays the foundation," Phillian said. "Just because they are returning starters, they have to build their own identity and chemistry. I'm excited to get to coach them for one more year."
In addition to McConahy among first-team Wilmington seniors are Takash and Cox.
"I'm very thankful for the seniors we had this year," Phillian said. "The special part is we got them to show the kids how to play together.
"Cox was a great player. He was one of our best tacklers on defense and he made calls for us. Offensively, I felt he had a number of big catches for us. Takash started for us at center. Jon is a guy that has really worked hard going from his junior year to his senior year. His hard work paid off. That's what it's all about."
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Offense
Justin Harbaugh, Greenville, 12, TE
Blair Paxton, Greenville, 12, WR
Junior McConahy, Wilmington, 12, WR
Caelan Bender, Wilmington, 11, QB
Tristan Besser, Sharpsville, 12, RB
Darren Miller, Wilmington, 11, RB
Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 11, AP
Jon Takash, Wilmington, 12, OL
Aaron Solderich, Greenville, 12, OL
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, 11, OL
Morgan Whiting, Wilmington, 11, OL
Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 11, OL
Wyatt Caldwell, Sharpsville, 12, OL
Special teams
Daniel Hartwell, Wilmington, 11, K
Rufus Byler, Greenville, 11, P
Defense
Junior McConahy, Wilmington, 12, DL
Morgan Whiting, Wilmington, 11, DL
Weston Phanco, Wilmington, 11, DL
Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, 11, DL
Justin Harbaugh, Greenville, 12, DL
Aaron Solderich, Greenville, 12, DL
Jon King, Greenville, 12, LB
Kaleb Achuff, Greenville, 12, LB
Darren Miller, Wilmington, 11, LB
Shane Cox, Wilmington, 12, LB
Joshua Stephenson, Sharpsville, 12, LB
Rufus Byler, Greenville, 11, DB
Tristan Besser, Sharpsville, 12, DB
Braxton Shimrack, Wilmington, 11, DB
Caelan Bender, Wilmington, 11, DB
Ethan Susen, Wilmington, 11, DB
Second team
Offense
Shane Cox, Wilmington, 12, TE
Jadan Townsend, Sharpsville, 10, WR
Mason Reed, Wilmington, 11, WR
Jon King, Greenville, 11, QB
Danny Henwood, Sharpsville, 11, QB
Kaleb Achuff, Greenville, 12, RB
Chris Roth, Sharpsville, 10, RB
Joshua Stephenson Sharpsville, 12, OL
Weston Phanco, Wilmington, 11, OL
Griffin Richardson, Greenville, 11, OL
Brayden Difrischia, Greenville, 11, OL
Lane Fry, Greenville, 11, OL
Devin McCurry, Sharpsville, 11, OL
Tyler Clary, Sharpsville, 12, OL
Special teams
Justin Stuyvesant, Greenville, 12, K
Caelan Bender, Wilmington, 11, P
Defense
Wyatt Caldwell, Sharpsville, 12, DL
Jacob Rust, Sharpsville, 10, DL
Devin McCurry, Sharpsville, 11, DL
Griffin Richardson Greenville, 11, DL
Ross Swartz, Greenville, 11, DL
Isaac DeVault, Lakeview, 11, LB
Cole Karpinski, Greenville, 10, LB
Skyler Sholler, Wilmington, 10, LB
Danny Henwood, Sharpsville, 11, DB
Jadan Townsend, Sharpsville, 10, DB
Mason Reed, Wilmington, 11, DB
Isaac Sasala, Greenville, 11, DB
Region champion: Wilmington
Region Player of the Year: Junior McConahy, Wilmington
