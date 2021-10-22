MERCER — Luke Edwards rushed for 146 yards and scored a trio of touchdowns to lead Wilmington to a 41-26 District 10, Region 1-2A road win over Mercer in the regular season finale for both schools.
Edwards scored on runs of 27, one, and four yards for the Greyhounds (6-1 region, 6-2 overall). Quarterback Tuff McConahy went 14 of 18 for 204 yards with TD tosses to Davis Phanco (19 yards) and Cole McCallister (10 yards). McCallister had 6 catches for 106 yards. Tyler Mikulin also scored on a 2-yard run for the Hounds.
Mercer is now 2-5, 3-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.