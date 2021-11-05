EDINBORO — A strong second-half performance lifted the Wilmington High football team to a 41-21 victory over Northwestern in the District 10, Class 2A semifinals Friday night at Edinboro University’s Sox Harrison Stadium.
The Greyhounds scored on each of their four possessions in the second half and finished with 256 rushing yards over the final two quarters. Wilmington also held a nine-minute edge in time of possession in the second half, as it outscored Northwestern, 27-7, in the second half.
“I think it’s a credit to the guys,” Wilmington Coach Brandon Phillian said. “We came in at halftime and made adjustments that they really understood. The line really did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage in the second half, which is always a big key.
“And sometimes, you can throw the schematics out the window, when you have a player like Luke Edwards that is as hot as he was tonight.”
Edwards ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in the win. He went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the win. The 6-foot, 200-pound Edwards also caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.
He also intercepted a pass on defense, helping Wilmington to a plus-3 turnover margin. Cole McCallister also intercepted a pass and Ben Miller recovered a fumble at the Northwestern 36 in the first quarter, setting up the Greyhounds’ first touchdown.
“When you don’t turn the ball over and you’re able to gain three turnovers, that tells a big story of how the game unfolded,” Phillian said.
Wilmington broke the 14-14 tie on the opening drive of the second half as the Greyhounds assembled a 10-play, 62-yard touchdown drive.
Sophomore quarterback Tuff McConahy bulled in on a one-yard sneak, giving Wilmington the lead for good.
The lead swelled to 28-14 with 3:04 left in the quarter as Edwards sprinted 65 yards to the end zone on a quick pitch after consecutive penalties put Wilmington in second-and-20.
Northwestern countered on its next drive, however, as quarterback Ryan Tewell fired a 25-yard touchdown pass to Eric Steinle with 33 seconds left in the quarter.
Wilmington answered with a touchdown pass of its own with 8:56 left, albeit an unconventional connection. Split end McCallister took a backwards pitch from Edwards, who had received a jet sweep handoff. McCallister, who doubles as Wilmington’s backup quarterback, lofted a 20-yard touchdown pass to halfback Tyler Mikulin, giving Wilmington a 34-21 lead.
“McCallister played quarterback for us last year, so that’s a luxury that we have,” Phillian said. “I thought Tyler Mikulin made a fantastic adjustment to come down with it in the end zone. I certainly think that was one of the turning points in the game.”
Edwards closed the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run. He also caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from McConahy in the second quarter to put Wilmington ahead 14-7. Gage DeCaprio’s 51-yard sprint to the Northwestern 9 set up the score.
DeCaprio finished with 110 yards on 13 carries after not starting the game in the offensive backfield. He came on after Miller suffered an injury on the first extra point of the game. Miller opened the scoring with a six-yard touchdown run at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter.
Tewell completed 19 of 32 passes for 245 yards. He also ran for 47 yards and a touchdown. Steinle had eight catches for 126 yards.
Wilmington finished with 369 rushing yards and owned a 418-320 advantage in total offense. The Greyhounds went 5 for 8 on third down, including a 3-for-3 performance in the second half.
Wilmington will face Farrell in next Friday night’s District 10, Class 2A title game. Farrell defeated Greenville in the other semifinal, 60-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.