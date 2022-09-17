IMPERIAL — New Castle High ran into an offensive juggernaut Friday night in its WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference opener.
West Allegheny, which entered the contest averaging 43.3 points per game, continued its early-season offensive explosion by posting a 52-14 victory at Joe P. DeMichela Staduim.
“They’re sound and they’ve got a good team,” said New Castle coach Stacy Robinson, whose team dipped to 1-3. “It’s a veteran team with guys who have been around for a while. They execute, and that’s what makes them dangerous.”
The Indians (4-0 overall) racked up 514 yards of total offense against the Red Hurricane, with 318 coming on the ground and 196 through the air.
West Allegheny got on the scoreboard first as it took the opening kickoff and drove to the New Castle 13-yard line. Brayden Lambert booted a 30-yard field goal to give the hosts a 3-0 lead with 6:24 remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians’ lead was short lived as Tyler Leekins returned Lambert’s ensuing kickoff for a 96-yard touchdown. The kick failed, but the ‘Canes held a 6-3 lead.
“Tyler can take it to the house whether it’s through the air, running the ball, special teams and even on defense,” Robinson said. “He’s an excellent football player.”
From there, it was all West Allegheny.
On the Indians’ next possession, quarterback Gage Upton connected with Nick Longo for a 21-yard TD pass as West Allegheny took a 10-6 lead after one quarter.
“They don’t really throw the football a whole lot,” Robinson said. “They’ll pound and pound the ball, and when they do throw it, it opens things up. Upton is a good quarterback.”
The hosts tacked on 21 points in the second quarter on a 1-yard Brock Cornell run and a pair of scoring strikes by Upton. Upton hit Roman Police for a 67-yarder and Nico Taddy on a 45-yard as West Allegheny increased its lead to 31-6 at the half.
The Upton to Taddy scoring strike came with 38 second before the half.
“We were within striking range, especially after we had blown a couple of things,” Robinson said. “The last three weeks touchdowns before the half have burst our balloon, so to speak.”
Police’s 52-yard scoring jaunt at the 7:21 mark of the third quarter hiked the Indians’ lead to 38-6 before New Castle put together its best offensive drive of the contest.
Taking over at their own 40-yard line following a short kickoff, the ‘Canes marched the 60 yards in six plays with Malik Jefferson hauling in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kyrell Harris. Harris then connected with Ameir Akins on the conversion pass to trim the deficit to 38-14 with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter.
Harris was 3 for 3 on the scoring drive.
“Kyrell’s under a lot of heat,” Robinson said. “He’s a sophomore quarterback with, right now, an inexperienced offensive line. But he has his moments and that’s all we can ask of him. Hopefully, the game slows down for him.”
West Allegheny added a 9-yard Cornell TD run late in the third and a 3-yard scoring run by Michael Woodson in the fourth to set the final.
Things won’t get easier for the ‘Canes, as they will welcome defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A state champions Central Valley to Taggart Stadium on Friday.
“We’ve got to put this behind us and try to get better for next week,” Robinson said. “I’ve got to find an answer quickly. The battles don’t stop coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.