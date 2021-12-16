Two Lawrence County seniors committed to play football at the Division-I level during Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
New Castle’s Michael Wells signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to nearby Youngstown State University. Meanwhile, Shenango’s Will Patton signed an NLI to Penn State University.
Wells was recruited as a linebacker for the Penguins, which play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
“We’re certainly excited for Mike and his family,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “Full scholarship offers are rare and he certainly earned that and we believe Youngstown State is getting a great football player and young man.
“He carries a high GPA and he’s been a great student-athlete.”
Wells is a star on the basketball court for the Red Hurricane. Cowart said he is also excited to watch him in the spring on the track and field team.
This fall on offense, Wells carried the ball 49 carries for 250 yards and caught 25 passes for 489 yards after missing the first two games of the season with a broken hand. He also threw for 100 yards and a touchdown.
“Today’s the day to watch Mike sign that letter of intent,” Cowart said. “It’s a day to think about his future and what that future holds.”
Patton, a two-way lineman for Shenango, is being recruited to Penn State as a long snapper. He committed as a preferred walk-on for the Nittany Lions after visiting campus several times.
“It’s an exciting opportunity for him to go and compete at a Division-I school,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said. “I know as a staff we’re excited for him and I’m sure the community will rally around him and wish him the best.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Patton attended Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp where he was rated a 4.5-star long snapper and as the No. 35 prospect at that position in the country.
Penn State’s senior long snapper Chris Stoll is currently up for the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation’s top former walk-on.
“He definitely has a good work ethic,” Graham said. “We expect him to do well out there.”
Last spring, Patton won the WPIAL Class 2A discus championship. Patton’s junior football season was cut short before it began after suffering a knee injury in a preseason scrimmage.
Head coaches from Ellwood City, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, Union and Wilmington reported no players committed to colleges on Wednesday.
