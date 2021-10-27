A broken right hand stopped New Castle High football standout Mike Wells earlier in the season.
The cast has been removed and nothing is standing in Wells’ way now.
Friday night, Wells displayed his ability as he helped lead the Red Hurricane to a 28-21 WPIAL Class 4A Parkway Conference home win over Chartiers Valley.
Wells rushed five times for 39 yards and he caught seven passes for 122 yards. He had a 44-yard touchdown reception and a 32-yard scoring sprint.
“I thought he played really well,” New Castle coach Joe Cowart said. “He’s a multi-talented athlete. He can do so much on both sides of the ball. He really exemplified that Friday.
“He can run, he can catch, he can block, he can throw. He did a lot on defense, too. He really poses problems. Whether he’s coming off the edge, or in space. He made a ton of plays defensively.”
For his efforts, Wells was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Wells, a son of Michael Wells and Misty Klingensmith, is listed as a 6-foot-4, 218-pound linebacker on the official roster. Offensively, he’s termed as an “athlete”.
“Mike does it all,” Cowart said. “We’ll put him anywhere. He has done some long snapping for us during the course of the year. He’s on the kickoff team (coverage).”
Said Wells, “I’ve played tight end for a few snaps. Running back, receiver, punter, quarterback, linebacker, a little safety, defensive end. Before I broke my hand, I was snapping on extra points.”
Wells broke his hand in the team’s scrimmage against Hampton and he missed the first two games of the season against Shaler and Quaker Valley. New Castle was coming off a 1-5 campaign a season ago.
“It sucked,” Wells said of missing action. “This year, we had a really good camp year. Last year, with COVID, we were always off and on with the guys. That was a part of the reason our record wasn’t that good.
“We had a lot of good players. But this year, now that we have a lot of good players, we’re meshing together. I feel like we’re finally trusting each other and knowing that every play, someone has your back. I feel that is a result of how good we’re playing.”
Quarterback Chris Hood took a short dropback and flung a quick aerial to Wells on the left sideline in the third quarter. Wells caught the ball and dashed down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
“We just knew that their perimeter guys were weak,” Wells said. “Their guys didn’t really want to tackle me. We called that play and I just ran. I wanted to see if that safety wanted to tackle me, which he didn’t. He didn’t really make a move.
“I just ran right at him. He kind of moved out of the way.”
Cowart noted a key contribution on that scoring play.
“That was a big moment there,” Cowart said. “I’m sure Mike would tip his cap to (receiver) Owen Ciavarino.
“You just want to get the ball in your athlete’s hands. It was a good block by Owen. Mike was 1-on-1 with a lot of green grass in front of him. He made the most of it and he used his speed to get to the end zone.”
For the year, Wells has rushed for 243 yards on 47 carries, while hauling in 11 passes for 207 yards with six touchdowns.
Wells feels as though he is just about back to full strength.
“I feel like I’m at about 95 percent,” Wells said. “My wrist is a little weak. I don’t think that limits my play at all. It’s just some things I could do at home.
“I can’t really do push ups because my wrist is pretty weak. When I’m out there playing football, I feel like I’m at 100 percent. There’s no restrictions on what I can do.”
One area Wells excels at that very likely flies under the radar is punting. Wells averaged just 26 yards a boot against the Colts. But he averaged 44 yards a kick the week before against Blackhawk, including one that traveled 71 yards.
“He’s been spectacular with his punting,” Cowart said. “He’s certainly a jack-of-all-trades for us. He’s doing everything for us and he’s doing everything at a high level. He might just be scratching the surface.”
Against Montour, Wells helped flipped the field position all three times he punted with his long boots. He finished with a 52.3 yard average that night.
Wells, who excels in football and basketball as well as track and field, wants to play football at the collegiate level.
“After basketball is over, I will try and put on about 10 more pounds to try and be 6-4, 240,” Wells said. “I might play baseball. Stay in shape. I will hit the weights every day and get ready for football.
“It will be between track and baseball (in the spring). If I can do track and baseball at the same time I will do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.