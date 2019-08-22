Blanche E. Davy, 99, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away Aug. 20, 2019. Born in New Castle, she has been an area resident for many years. Miss Davy was the first resident manager of Akron Ronald McDonald House, and held that position for 15 years. She also served as director of Christian edu…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.