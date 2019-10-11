This space will be updated with results when games go final. For game updates, follow along with the News on Twitter at twitter.com/ncnewssports or on Gridiron at ncnewsonline.com/gridiron.
New Castle 34, Knoch 7
Cornell 33, Laurel 21
Burgettstown 44, Mohawk 0
Neshannock 49, Freedom 21
Carmichaels 27, Union 18
Shenango 42, Southmoreland 26
Wilmington 37, Sharpsville 0
Riverside 49, Ellwood City 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.