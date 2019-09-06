This space will be updated with results when games go final. For game updates, follow along with the News on Twitter at twitter.com/ncnewssports or on Gridiron at ncnewsonline.com/gridiron.
(All games at 7 p.m.)
South Fayette 37, New Castle 21
Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3
Sto-Rox 43, Union 8
Wilmington 42, Northwestern 14
New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0
SATURDAY
Western Beaver at Shenango
Laurel at Bishop Canevin
