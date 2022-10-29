Football stock photo

For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Laurel 35, Shenango 0

Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12

RIverside 28, Ellwood City 0

Blackhawk 37, New Castle 7

Union 44, Summit Academy 8

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.