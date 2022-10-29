For all the high school football coverage from the New Castle News, please visit ncnewsonline.com/gridiron. You may also follow The News with live scoring updates and news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
The Laurel High football team pitched a shutout against conference rival Shenango on Friday.
The Neshannock High football team secured a victory over Mohawk thanks in part to Jonny Huff…
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP — New Castle High was right where it wanted to be at halftime of Friday ni…
The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team couldn’t get any offensive momentum going agains…
The Union High football team bounced back in strong fashion Friday night.
Laurel 35, Shenango 0
Neshannock 42, Mohawk 12
RIverside 28, Ellwood City 0
Blackhawk 37, New Castle 7
Union 44, Summit Academy 8
