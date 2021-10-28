Week 9 Lawrence County football schedule and results Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 FRIDAY, OCT. 29Laurel 35, Neshannock 6Aliquippa 63, New Castle 6 Story continues below video Union 16, Shenango 6Mohawk 33, Ellwood City 7 Tags Lawrence County Schedule Castle Ellwood City Result Football Mohawk Shenango Week Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Police seek South New Castle man for reported child rape One dead after two-car chase, gunfire Man dies after North Hill shooting Amish buggy driver facing DUI charges New Brighton teenager wanted by police in North Hill homicide Driver hurt in Sampson Street rollover Jail riot inmates face preliminary hearings Teen wanted in New Castle homicide, Beaver County arson City firefighters respond to East Side blaze Injured accident victims identified Editor's pick 1:13 Video play button Multimedia editor's pick Editor's pick for Oct. 29 newspaper Updated Oct 28, 2021 0 Managing editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the Oct. 29 newspaper. Obituaries WIMER, Garrie Sep 6, 1957 - Oct 27, 2021 KILLMER, Robert Jun 30, 1939 - Oct 27, 2021 PHERSON, Donna Jan 19, 1954 - Oct 24, 2021 DAVIS, David Nov 12, 1955 - Oct 28, 2021 PATTON, Linda Jun 6, 1941 - Oct 27, 2021 COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars
